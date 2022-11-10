FORT DEFIANCE — Throughout Erik Walker's 20-plus years coaching at a variety of levels and with a number of sports, he's often spoke about the unique opportunity it'd create if he was able to take one of his hardest-working athlete's mindset and mold it with the skills and physical capabilities of his top player.
But when he started coaching the Fort Defiance girls soccer program and Ellie Cook stepped on the field, Walker quickly realized his hypothetical had become a reality.
“Ellie is that person," Walker said. "She is clearly superior, an extremely gifted athlete. That’s undeniable. She’s just a dominant, dominant player. But I don’t think people appreciate the work ethic Ellie has. She really is special."
Cook, a multi-sport standout for the Indians who is in the midst of a run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament currently, officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play women's soccer for James Madison next year.
The move comes as no surprise to those close to the Cook family as her mom, Caryn, was an All-American lacrosse player there from 1992-1996, her dad, Derrick, was a standout baseball player from 1994-1996 before being picked in the Major League Baseball Draft by the Texas Rangers and her older brother, Ryan, is entering his sophomore year at the school and plays on the baseball team.
“I knew I always wanted to be a Duke," Cook said on Wednesday. "Growing up in my family, growing up going to JMU games — football, baseball, lacrosse — I knew I wanted to be part of that family. As soon as I got the chance, I took it.”
The Fort Defiance standout signed with JMU in front of a small crowd inside the Don Landes Gym at FDHS on Wednesday with many teammates in attendance.
Indians athletic director Richard Miller praised Cook for never opting to specialize in a sport, despite being so talented, and instead choosing to stay active in a variety of them.
“She’s her hardest critic and I think her coaches have been a huge factor in lessening the stress of that," Caryn Cook said after watching her daughter sign. "They work with her with multiple sports, so they made it a lot easier on her.”
As former athletes with the Dukes, Caryn and Derrick never envisioned both of their kids one day playing at the school, despite their obvious dreams of doing so.
But Ryan emerged as a baseball standout early in his prep career with the Indians — he was also the Shenandoah District Player of the Year in boys basketball as a senior — and earned some time on the field as a freshman last year for JMU.
“We’re just really excited for Ellie and the same for Ryan," Derrick Cook said. "Obviously, they spent a lot of time as kids at JMU. When they’re little, you never dream they’re going to end up going and playing there. That’s a far-off thought. Now that they’ve gotten the opportunity, it’s really exciting.”
For Ellie Cook, the pressure of following in her family's' footsteps never bothered her. Instead, she used it as motivation and embraced the increasing attention.
Throughout her prep career, she's widely been regarded as the area's top soccer player and with that, comes an increase in attention and scrutiny with every game.
“Of course there’s pressure when your family has been that successful, but they’ve been nothing but supportive," Ellie said. "I knew if it was meant to happen, it would happen. ... [I've put in] a lot of hard work from an early age. All of my other sports, I started playing in middle school. I started playing soccer in kindergarten."
After her freshman season was cancelled due to COVID-19, Cook quickly made a splash as a sophomore with 24 goals and five assists in her debut season.
Last year, as a junior, she tallied 41 goals and also dished out five assists.
Her two-year production for Fort already ranks among the best in program history.
“The people that I’ve played with and the coaches that I’ve had," Ellie Cook said when asked what allowed her to achieve this dream. "I’ve had nothing but supportive and amazing coaches and they just made me fall in love with the sport more.”
With Ellie Cook, there's a unique sense of athleticism combined with hard work.
That's common phrasing throughout the sports world, especially at the high-school level, but it doesn't always match up and it isn't always easy to witness.
But with Cook, her coaches said they have never had to worry about that angle from her.
And that's the type of influence she hopes to leave behind with the Indians.
“I want to leave an impact," Cook said. "I want to leave a good name for myself and I want the girls I play with to get excited about the sport and want to play after high school. I want to help inspire other girls to go play this amazing sport.”
