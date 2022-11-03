FORT DEFIANCE — It may be a simple pregame pep talk or the roar she lets out after a ferocious kill, but there’s a fire that comes through when Ellie Cook speaks.
The James Madison women’s soccer commit has built a reputation for her physical, skillful play on the pitch during her high school career, but the Fort Defiance senior has emerged as one of the area’s top volleyball players in her final year, too.
“Ellie is the strong one on the team,” said Indians junior outside hitter Trinity Hedrick. “She always pushes everyone else, really wants to win. We all know she wants to win. She pushes us to our limit. She knows everyone’s potential. She always wants you to do your best. That’s her main role as a leader.”
Entering Thursday’s Region 3C semifinal against Fluvanna County, Fort volleyball was on an 18-game winning streak and had hopes of reaching the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament once again after doing so last year.
One of the big reasons that is possible is the emergence of Cook, who previously served as a defensive star for the Indians but has developed into all-around weapon.
“Ellie is a really intense player,” fellow Fort Defiance senior setter Baylee Blalock said before practice last week. “Every single game, you kind of know what you’re going to get. You’re going to get a really aggressive, strong, physical player. She’s really physical at the net. She does everything well. When everything is going downhill, you’re like, ‘OK. Ellie will kind of settle things down for us.’ She’s just a great all-around player. You always know what you’re going to get. You’re going to get an intense, fiery leader. She’s really important to our team.”
Not only has Cook grown as an all-around player on the court, but she’s become someone that the younger players can look up to and go to for advice.
Although her passion shows on the court, it doesn’t make her unapproachable off it.
“Being someone that our players can go to is big,” said Cook, who was a first-team All-Shenandoah District selection earlier this week. “Usually I go to someone or lean on someone, but now I’m that person people can go to and talk. My leadership role has increased, but I’ve enjoyed that and I’m glad I can be that person to help everyone play their best.”
Cook is one of many small parts that has kept the Fort volleyball program rolling.
Although she’ll move on to play soccer at the collegiate level next fall, she said the ride she’s been on with her volleyball teammates the past two years is special.
“We all trust each other, all push each other to play our best,” Cook said. “Because of that, we stay consistent because we all hold each other to a higher standard. We all know the role that we play on this team. We’re all playing for each other.”
The fire that Cook plays with on the court is something her teammates love.
Whether it’s motivating them before a match or providing that much-needed boost in the middle of one, the Fort Defiance senior serves a valuable role for her team.
“It’s a little bit of both,” Cook said. “I just play my role and get kills, get digs. I’ll do whatever I need to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.