FORT DEFIANCE — For most, it was a decision that seemed inevitable.
But for Fort Defiance girls soccer standout Ellie Cook, it was a choice that came after months of considering the long-term potential at each of her prospective landing spots.
Ultimately, the Indians junior decided to stay close to home and keep her family ties in check, as she verbally committed to James Madison last week over Old Dominion, William & Mary and Longwood.
“Well, first of all, it's an amazing school,” Cook said. “It's close to home and a very important school to our family. The soccer coaches there are great and I love the atmosphere. JMU is super important to me considering how many family members have either gone there or played sports there. I love that I can continue the family tradition and go to school with my brother again.”
Cook’s brother, Ryan, is a 2021 graduate of FDHS and a freshman on the JMU baseball team right now. Her father, Derrick, also played for the Dukes baseball program years ago and was drafted in the Major League Baseball draft while her mother, Caryn, was a big-time lacrosse player at the school.
“This means everything to me,” Ellie Cook said. “I have had nothing but supportive coaches, family and friends. They have always pushed me and are a huge reason in why I am where I am today.”
Cook is a multi-sport athlete for the Indians, shining on the volleyball team in the fall and serving as a versatile guard for basketball in the winter. But it’s on the pitch where her talent specializes.
“Ellie has that ‘it’ factor that is difficult to define,” Fort Defiance second-year girls soccer coach Erik Walker said. “She is just a winner. Of course, she is a special athlete and she has very strong soccer skills but she also has the heart, drive and dedication that makes her so special. It is always special to have a player with this kind of talent and athleticism, which is why she was recruited by JMU. But, I don't think [Dukes] coach [Joshua] Walters [Sr.] realizes how fortunate he is. He will absolutely love coaching Ellie. She is everything a coach wants in a player and more.”
Last season, Cook scored 28 goals and dished out five assists and was the Shenandoah District Player of the Year. She guided the Indians to the Region 3C championship game.
For Walker, who is in his first stint coaching girls soccer after previously coaching boys for the Indians, he said the year was a bit of a learning process and credited the Fort players, Cook included, for their ability to step up and lead in the locker room throughout the season.
“Soccer aside, Ellie is a special person,” Walker said. “I wish her opponents knew that about her.”
As a junior, verbally committing now relieves some stress for Cook for the next 18 months, she said.
She added that she knew she wanted to stay close to home and now that the decision has been made, she can use the extra time to enjoy her current teammates while also getting to know her future ones.
“I just want to have fun with my teammates and be the best leader I can be,” Cook said. “The goals are always to win the district, region and even state championship and I'm going to help in any way I can. I love my Fort teammates and coaches and I'm very excited for the seasons to come.”
Although many may have expected Cook to join the Dukes all along, it wasn’t a lock, she said.
But now that the decision has been made, she said she has no doubt she made the right one.
“This really is a dream come true,” Cook said. “It has been my goal as long as I can remember to play soccer at the next level. I couldn't be more excited to be doing it at JMU.”
