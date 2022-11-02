PALMYRA — With her teammate just a few feet to her right, crouched down and still trying to capture her breath, Trinity Neff beamed with pride as she rattled off the accomplishments like a proud mother.
"I think it's crazy, especially since she's just a junior," said Neff, a senior runner for Fort Defiance.
Abby Lane, a junior standout for the Indians, finished in a time of 19:29.6 to edge Monticello freshman Ryan Davidson (19:30.0) for the win in a thrilling girls race at the Region 3C cross country championships at Pleasant Grove Cross Country Course in Palmyra on Tuesday — a victory that surprised even Lane herself.
“I was not expecting that," Lane said. "I was expected to finish third at the highest, so it feels great.”
Spotswood scored 47 points to win the Region 3C girls cross country championship as a team, led by junior Taylor Myers (20:02.0) finishing third, while Rockbridge County (60) was second and Fort (78) was third.
All three teams will advance to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state meet in Salem, along with a pair of individual runners from Wilson Memorial, which was fourth as a team, in juniors Cassidy Plautz (eighth, 20:55.5) and Quinn Franklin (11th, 21:01.9).
“I’m extremely proud," said veteran Trailblazers head coach Sue Rinker about her team. "They ran great. They have their little packs and they broke up other teams’ packs and that’s what made the difference.”
Myers, who has been arguably the area's top runner throughout the entirety of her prep career with Spotswood, had recently battled the flu and actually missed last week's Valley District championships.
As a result, the Wildcats upset the Trailblazers for the team title there. With a trip to the state tournament on the line this week, however, the junior standout said she was determined not to let that happen again.
“I definitely did [feel fatigued], definitely not over it yet," Myers said after the race. "I was concerned, but it went better than I thought. I just really wanted to run for my team because I really wanted to go to states and I knew I had to run to make that happen. I’m definitely surprised, but I’m happy with it.”
Twin sisters Ashland (20:58.9) and Marika Dickel (20:59.0) finished ninth and 10th for the Trailblazers while senior Anna Dabaghyan (21:48.4) just missed All-Region 3C status with a 16th-place effort and junior Kate Ruebke (21:53.8) also came up big in the team victory with a 17th-place performance herself.
The victory marked the first time the Spotswood girls have won a regional title under Rinker, she said.
After losing by one point to Fort a year ago, Tuesday's win was sweet for all involved, including Myers.
“I think I have time and I’ll be able to get back to workouts this week," Myers said. "I’ll be ready for states."
In the boys race, Waynesboro's Adam Groves (16:11.1) was the top local finisher as the runner-up behind Monticello's Bazil Mathes (15:59.8), who captured his second straight Region 3C championship.
After committing to Coastal Carolina the night before, Groves ran with extra motivation on Tuesday.
“It means a lot," said Groves, who won the Shenandoah District title last week and is the top runner in the area. "About a year ago, I never thought I’d be here. I gave my all this summer and I’m pretty happy with the result. I really wanted to win. That was the ultimate goal, but getting regional runner-up was right after that.”
With Groves leading the way, the Little Giants (55) actually won the boys team championship while Monticello (58) was second and Charlottesville (62) was third. Spotswood (78) just missed qualifying for the state meet.
The Little Giants also got all-region performances from Dylan Colander (17:59.8) and Grayson Norris (18:00.7), who finished 10th and 11th, while Gage Groves (18:16.9) was 17th and Miles Jolin (18:24.0) 20th.
“I wasn’t expecting that," Waynesboro head coach Julie Stevens said. "We had looked at the seeding times coming into today, but we definitely did not think we were anywhere near winning this entire race. Our boys had a goal at the beginning of the season and they’ve worked so hard — every single one of them. They know how to pick each other up. Our seniors on this team work so hard. We had an amazing group of underclassmen come in this year. They just all clicked so well. It’s been the most unique group of kids. They know what to do and they go out and do it without asking. There will never be a group of boys like this one.”
Individually, Broadway standout sophomore Tristan Yoder (17:13.7) had a breakout performance as he finished third in the boys race to qualify for next week's state meet for the first time in his high school career.
Joining Yoder as individuals at states will be Spotswood's Russell Kramer (17:24.9) and Peyton Kenee (17:27.9), who finished fifth and sixth, Fort's Parker Blosser (17:37.6) and Wilson's Joseph Childress (17:45.4). Blosser and Childress finished in seventh and eighth, respectively, for their teams.
“It feels good. I took a little bit of a different approach today, tried to go out a little slower and kick it in at the end," Yoder said. "It’s definitely exciting. Last year, I didn’t quite make it so I’m happy about that."
Fresh off his commitment to a Division I program, Groves couldn't help but reflect on the work to get there.
Although he was aiming for a win Tuesday and came up short, he'll get a chance to redeem himself next week.
“The main thing was summer training," Groves said. "This was the first summer where I did training consistently throughout the whole summer. It started right after outdoor track and I got to it. Just running consistently and being diligent with my training took my running to the next level. I’m really excited for states. The goal is to win. That’s the ultimate goal. I’m going to work hard over the next week and try to get there.”
Lane was the lone local fortunate enough to bring home a gold medal Tuesday and found herself shocked.
“As soon as I passed for first place, my initial thoughts were, ‘It’s not going to stay like this,’" Lane said. "Further on, past the two-mile mark, I started realizing, ‘OK. I’ve got a shot at first.’”
As each Indians runner crossed the finish line, they immediately headed toward Lane to celebrate.
The victory proved to be special not only for Lane, but the entire Fort Defiance girls program.
“Our team is more like a family," Neff said. "We all get along pretty well, do a lot of things with each other. If we’re not sitting at home doing nothing, we’re probably meeting up to run somewhere.”
With any family, there is an immense amount of pride and delight in seeing each other succeed.
And that's why Neff couldn't help but beam at her younger teammate achieving something so special.
"She’s a regional champion, a district champion, a home-course champion," Neff said. "She’s going to bring home a state title one day. I just know it.”
