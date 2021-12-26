FORT DEFIANCE — The family-like atmosphere built around the Fort Defiance volleyball program over the past decade came by design.
The biggest reason for that tight-knit bond? The presence of veteran coach Sue Leonard.
“Her experience really helped her understand us as players,” Indians junior Ellie Cook said. “She knew how to make a season successful. She helped us become a true team. A team that can be there for each other and can work well together will go far, and she knew that.”
After 12 years of coaching volleyball at Fort Defiance — a stint that included over 200 wins while at the school — and 42 years on the sideline of the sport in general, Leonard said she has decided to officially retire.
The veteran coach actually retired from teaching physical education at FDHS in the spring of 2020, but said the pandemic and other factors kept her in the coaching world for two more seasons.
Now, however, Leonard said she’s confident that it’s the right time to step away.
“It just seemed like the right time for many reasons,” Leonard said. “We were able to have a somewhat normal season, which I wanted after last spring’s [condensed] season. We ended on a high note with the success of the team. We also have a very successful JV program, which leaves the program in good shape for the next coach. … There were also other milestones that were achieved that made it easier.”
Leonard’s coaching career first started at Waynesboro, where she started the volleyball program at WHS and coached there for 10 seasons. She eventually moved up to the collegiate ranks, coaching softball and volleyball at Elon, then coached at a high school in North Carolina before guiding Grace Christian for three years when her husband, Larry, returned to coach basketball at Fort. Her final career stop ultimately ended up being with the Indians for the last 12 years.
“It certainly has been a great journey with lots of great memories,” Leonard said. “I really couldn't have made this journey alone, so there are so many people I would thank, especially all of my players for their hard work and willingness to be coached and become better volleyball players and even better young adults. I have been surrounded by great assistants who have made me a much better coach by their dedication and desire to learn this awesome sport. I will miss all of them.”
Leonard admitted that change after four decades is something that will provide some challenges.
She said she’ll miss the relationships she has built with coaches, parents and the volleyball community, in general, and that she’ll mostly miss being around the players every day.
“I have coached volleyball at Fort for the past 12 years and it has been a very rewarding place to be,” Leonard said. “To be part of this program has been really special. I cannot thank all of those who have worked so hard to continue that tradition — from the players, coaches to the parents. It has certainly been a collaborative effort from Fort's volleyball community [to maintain a winning tradition] and I couldn't have done it without their contributions.”
This past season served as the perfect cap on Leonard’s career as the Indians reached the Virginia High School League Class 3 quarterfinals. Fort won the Shenandoah District regular-season title again and then upset Rockbridge County in the Region 3C semifinals to clinch a state berth.
“I’ve enjoyed every season and every team that I’ve coached, but it was very enjoyable to end with this team and their success,” Leonard said. “We were probably playing our best volleyball and peaking at the right time, which was very rewarding for this team and this program.”
Fort junior Baylee Blalock, who emerged as a big-time player this season with increased responsibility from Leonard, said she takes pride in playing for such a decorated program.
“I will always remember Coach Leonard’s energetic personality and her love for her players,” Blalock said. “I think her experience has definitely helped her learn what works in coaching and what girls respond to the best. She knows a lot about the sport and can pass it down to us.”
Cook, who will play collegiate soccer at James Madison, said Leonard molded her love for volleyball.
“I am so lucky to have been able to play for her,” Cook said. “She made me the player I am today and I cannot thank her enough for all she has done for me and this program.”
That relationship between Leonard and her players wasn’t coincidental or an accidental occurrence.
It’s a product of a characteristic that the veteran coach has had since she started in the profession and one she took pride in using to build one of the area’s most successful volleyball programs over the past decade.
Now, she can head off into retirement knowing she leaves behind a program with a tight-knit bond.
"Coach Leonard has always been the type of coach to go the extra mile when it comes to her players,” Blalock said. "Her goal is to not only teach us about volleyball, but lessons that we can take with us."
