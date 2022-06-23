The Bull Run District was represented strongly on the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state baseball team Wednesday.
Although there were no representatives from the district on the all-state first team, there were several second-team selections.
Madison County pitcher Trey Deane, an Eastern Mennonite signee, was named to the all-state second team along with Clarke County outfielder Cordell Broy, Central designated hitter Allen Brill and Strasburg's Hayden Fravel, who was named to the team as an at-large selection.
Appomattox County pitcher Alex Caruso was named the VHSL Class 2 player of the year after tossing a complete game in the team's 4-2 win over John Battle for the state title. He finished the season 9-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 53 strikeouts and also batted .416 with 32 RBIs.
Appomattox coach Joe Caruso is the coach of the year after guiding the Raiders to a 23-1 record, which included the program's first-ever state championship at year's end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.