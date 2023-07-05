Broadway and Turner Ashby placed a pair of players on the Virginia High School League Class 3 all-state softball team after special seasons that saw both teams shine.
The Knights went 21-1, capturing the Valley District title, but fell to Rustburg 7-6 in the Region 3C semifinals — a shocking setback that ended the area’s best team’s season.
The young Gobblers, meanwhile, went on a magical postseason run, earning a VHSL Class 3 state tournament berth but fell to the Red Devils 14-3 in the regional championship game and lost 11-6 to Cave Spring in the state quarterfinals.
As a result, the standout duo of Kendall Simmers and Reaghan Warner earned second-team all-state selections to represent the Knights, while Jasmine Gett and Lilah Deavers were both honored as the second-team representatives for the Gobblers.
Simmers, a flashy junior shortstop that shared the title of Co-Player of the Year in the Valley District with Warner, was a first-team all-district and All-Region 3C selection. For the year, she had a team-best .482 batting average while crushing nine home runs, knocking in 32 RBIs, scoring 40 runs, and posting a .909 fielding percentage. She earned a spot on the Class 3 all-state second team as an at-large selection.
Her teammate, Warner, the fiery sophomore outfielder with the unique ability to impact the game with her speed and her power, was a second-team selection at her position after hitting .459 with a team-high 10 home runs and 44 RBIs, and 43 runs scored. She was a first-team All-Valley District and All-Region 3C selection as well.
The Gobblers also had a representative in the second-team outfielder as Gett, a junior, earned a spot after a breakout year that saw her also earn all-district and all-region honors with her ability to impact the game in a major way with a dynamic skill set. Gett finished the season hitting .427 with 15 RBIs and racked up 27 stolen bases.
As for Deavers, the freshman standout broke onto the scene in a big way this past season, quickly showcasing she was one of the area’s best players despite her age. She finished as an all-district and all-region player in the circle, posting a 13-4 overall record. Her 2.10 ERA was impressive, but she also struck out 187 in just 101 innings.
Cave Spring senior third baseman Trysityn Tofano was named the Class 3 Player of the Year after hitting .585 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs during a big-time season.
Northside head coach Kassie Brammer was named the Class 3 Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.