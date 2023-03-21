SHENANDOAH — It came down to the wire, but Page County swung the bat when it mattered most.
The Panthers entered the bottom of the sixth knotted at three and put up four runs, ultimately sealing the deal on a 7-3 non-district softball win over Stuarts Draft on Monday in Shenandoah.
Page head coach Alan Knight said his team did an excellent job of taking extra bases, which was vital late in the game. He said the bottom of the sixth was the "end of the beginning" for them.
"We started making a lot better contact in about the third inning," Knight said. "We started putting the ball in play more and hitting it harder. We scored the runs in that [sixth] inning because that was the end of what we had been doing for a couple of innings."
For Page County, in the circle for the game's entirety was Bailee Gaskins, who fanned nine strikeouts in 31 batters faced.
The junior gave up three runs on four hits in the top of the third to give Stuarts Draft a 3-0 edge. However, things could've been much worse as Gaskins, and the Page defense managed to get out of the inning, leaving the bases loaded and staying within reach.
Knight said that was another example of how Gaskins can rise to the occasion and fight adversity.
"That's what she does," Knight said. "She did it all last year [and] she's done it so far in the other games we've had this year. That's just her personality, she's going to battle [and] she's going to give you everything she's got."
Gaskins admits she got in her head at the bottom of the third, but she was able to battle through.
"I just kept reminding myself that no matter how bad I was doing in the moment, I'm better [than this]," Gaskins said. "I ended up getting out of it, the bats came through and we ended up coming back."
Gaskins was happy that her teammates backed her up in the bottom of the sixth when they reached a four-run advantage heading into the final frame.
She appreciated her teammates supporting her as they were hollering and screaming her name after the game in support.
"They're questionable at times, but I love them — sometimes," Gaskins said with a laugh.
Stuarts Draft head coach Robbie Tillman said his team needs to get better at making routine plays, or else they won't beat anyone. The Cougars (1-2) committed four errors in the game on Monday.
McKenzie Tillman also pitched a complete game, throwing three strikeouts against 30 batters and giving up seven runs, but only one was earned.
Robbie Tillman said after the game that she had a right to be frustrated.
"She did what she was supposed to do, and if we make the routine plays, that's a different ballgame," Robbie said. "That's all it comes down to, but she threw really well."
Freshman infielder Lillian Kreig led Draft with two hits and a run scored, while Tillman and senior infielder Amelia Bartley had RBI singles, and freshman infielder Allyson Lunsford added a double.
Robbie said a positive takeaway is that he saw more than his top few kids in his lineup making plays. He said he felt like everyone was starting to contribute, and that's a good sign as the team prepares to host Miller School of Albemarle on Friday in another non-district clash.
"Everybody's putting [the ball] in play, even [the] eight and nine hitters," Robbie said. "We're still a young team and fared fairly well. … I honestly think we should've beat them."
Adryn Martin, a junior outfielder, was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Page, while junior Emme Baugher also finished 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs.
Ali Purdham, a freshman infielder, added a two-run single while junior infielder Savannah Shifflett had an RBI single, sophomore catcher Emma Lucas had a double, and sophomore Karleigh Austin added a single.
The Panthers (3-0) are scheduled to travel to Rappahannock County on Friday for another Bull Run District game and will aim to continue improving off what has already been a strong start.
Gaskins gave her thoughts on what it will take to leave victorious.
"We need to hit the ball," Gaskins said. "Make plays and just play a clean game. I think if we do all that, we'll come away with the win."
