RICHMOND — Joe Lucas has long admired the work of Central-Wise girls basketball coach Robin Dotson and his impressive resume in southwest Virginia.
On Saturday, the sixth-year Luray coach witnessed his greatness up close and personal.
"Man, that right there is why they're the six-time state champions," Lucas said.
The Bulldogs led by double digits midway through the fourth quarter, but saw standout freshman point guard Emmah McAmis put up a historic performance to spark the Warriors to a thrilling 62-59 come-from behind victory in the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship at Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center in downtown Richmond on Saturday.
With the victory, Central claimed its sixth state championship in program history and first since 2019. Luray is state runner-up for the second time in three years.
“We were right where we wanted to be through three and a half quarters," Lucas said. "They extended their pressure a little bit at the end, which caused us some issues. They had a lot of fouls to use at the end, which they were able to use to their advantage to keep us from getting the looks we wanted.”
The momentum started to shift at the start of the fourth when the Warriors cut the deficit to six, but Bulldogs forward Jaidyn McClung connected on a pair of 3s and Lindsay Bly added a score to push Luray back up 11 with 6:04 remaining.
McClung, known primarily for her ability to dominate the boards and get up and down the floor with her athleticism, connected on a career-high five 3-pointers on the evening and played a key role in helping the Bulldogs stay in control for most of the game.
“We knew with Emilee, especially with how hard she drives to the basket and knowing they’d double and triple-team her, what we want is paint touches and kick-out 3s," said McClung, who also added eight rebounds and a block. "That really worked for us tonight. As soon as we figured that out, we just got hot.”
But following McClung's final trey of the evening, Central started chipping away. It started with a traditional three-point play from forward Bayleigh Allison and when McAmis scored with 4:35 remaining, also handing Weakley her fourth foul of the evening, it changed how the game was played down the stretch.
“We were really trying not to let her get to the rim," Dotson said of Weakley. "She got there a few times and we fouled her and we knew she’d knock them down. She makes 15, 16 a game. She’s just an unbelievable guard. I don’t know, in any state championship, if we’ve had to defend a player of her caliber.”
Hampered by foul trouble down the stretch, Weakley wasn't able to defend McAmis as physically as she had throughout the first three quarters. Meanwhile, on the offensive end, the Warriors swarmed the Luray standout on every possession.
“It was hard," said Weakley, who had 31 points and 13 rebounds. "They were taking me away, but I was going to do everything in my power to help my team win. I wanted to fulfill my role, even if they were doing their best to take me away. I was going to fight, but I was trying to rely on the other girls, too.”
Weakley's last bucket came with 2:47 remaining to extend the Luray lead to four. McAmis immediately answered with a score on the other end and after a flurry of turnovers from both squads, the freshman scored on a traditional three-point play with 28.1 seconds remaining that gave Central a 60-59 advantage. It was the first time the Warriors held the lead since early in the second quarter.
Following McAmis' bucket, the Bulldogs turned it over on the ensuing possession. The freshman then added two more free throws with 17.3 seconds remaining and Averie Alger's 3-point attempt at the buzzer came up short for the Bulldogs.
“They did a really good job there early in the game and again in the last five minutes of taking the ball out of our main ball handler’s hands," Lucas said "They made other people handle the ball a little, put us in spots we weren’t comfortable in. We tried to do the same to them, but we got rushed a bit at the end. They were able to be really, really aggressive with no concerns of putting on the foul line. That played to their advantage a bit, especially down the stretch."
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Emilee Weakley battles for a rebound against Central-Wise's Abigail Jordan during the first half of the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball state championship.
Luray's Emilee Weakley battles for a rebound against Central-Wise's Abigail Jordan during the first half of the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball state championship.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Emilee Weakley is introduced before the start of the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball state championship.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Lexie Vile gets hung up on Central-Wise's Bayleigh Allison during the first half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Emilee Weakley holds short of Central-Wise's Isabella Sturgill during the first half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Central-Wise head coach Robin Dotson yells to his team during the first half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Emilee Weakley collides with Central-Wise's Isabella Sturgill as she drives into the paint during the first half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Jaidyn McClung looks for an opening through Central-Wise traffic during the first half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Central-Wise's Abigail Jordan makes the steal on Luray's Jaidyn McClung during the first half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Emilee Weakley and Central-Wise's Abigail Jordan battle for a rebound during the first half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Emilee Weakley grabs a rebound against Central-Wise's Abigail Jordan during the second half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Jaidyn McClung drives into the paint against Central-Wise's Abigail Jordan during the second half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Emilee Weakley goes up for a shot out of Central-Wise traffic during the second half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Emilee Weakley gets hung up on Central-Wise's Abigail Jordan during the second half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Emily Donovan tries to make the steal on Central-Wise's Abigail Jordan during the second half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Lexie Vile looks for an opening against Central-Wise's Bayleigh Allison during the second half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Central-Wise's Jillian Sturgill gets the ball out of trouble during the second half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Lexie Vile grabs a rebound against Central-Wise's Abigail Jordan during the second half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Emilee Weakley bursts around Central-Wise defense to take a shot during the second half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Central-Wise's Bayleigh Allison blocks a shot against Luray's Lindsay Bly during the second half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Emilee Weakley drives up the court during the first half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Central-Wise's Emmah McAmis drives up the court against Luray's Averie Alger during the second half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
The Luray student section cheers on their team during the second half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
The Luray student section cheers on their team during the second half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Central-Wise's Abigail Jordan looks for an open teammate under pressure from Luray's Averie Alger during the first half of the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball state championship.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray head coach Joe Lucas signals to his team after they score a basket during the first half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray fans cheer on their team during the second half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Jaidyn McClung drives around Central-Wise's Emmah McAmis during the first half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Luray's Jaidyn McClung fires a pass over Central-Wise's Abigail Jordan during the first half of the state 2A championship game in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Central-Wise explodes off the bench as the clock winds down on their state 2A championship victory over Luray in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Central-Wise celebrates after winning the state 2A championship game against Luray in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
The Luray bench reacts after their loss to Central-Wise in the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball state championship game in Richmond.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Luray vs. Central-Wise Basketball
Central-Wise celebrates after winning the state 2A championship game against Luray in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
The loss snapped a 19-game winning streak for Luray (27-3), which was seeking its second straight VHSL Class 2 state title. The Bulldogs fell to Gate City in 2020 in their last appearance during a championship game at the Siegel Center before bouncing back and defeating the Blue Devils on their home court a year ago.
“I don’t think our girls were spooked or thrown off by the moment," Lucas said. "They were ready. The last minute of the game, we just didn’t get the job done.”
Lucas said earlier in the week that Luray wanted to get the Warriors playing an up-tempo game. While Saturday's contest wasn't fast-paced until the final eight minutes, he said the difference late came on the defensive end of the court.
"They were able to play at their pace a little bit but there in the third quarter, when we were able to extend the lead a little bit, it was the pace we wanted to be at because we were able to get stops," Lucas said. "There was a stretch in the fourth where I told the girls, ‘We can’t exchange buckets right now.’ We needed three or four stops to put the game away and we just couldn’t do it.”
The Bulldogs committed a season-high 27 turnovers, many of which came in the final quarter of play. It was an uncharacteristic outing for Lucas' squad, but one that he and his players said was a direct result of the defense from Central.
“There’s been teams we’ve played that are aggressive, but I’d say they more clean defense and that made it a lot harder," Alger said.
Historically, McAmis had one of the best games for a freshman in VHSL girls basketball history.
She finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds, three rebounds and two steals for the Warriors (27-5).
“She’s legit," Lucas said. "She does a really good job of getting into the paint, playing off two feet and not picking up silly fouls. She’s relentless like our kid is. She goes after loose balls, plays hard. That’s why she’s the player she is.”
As Lucas watched his team's lead dwindle away late in the fourth quarter, he couldn't help but shake his head as uncharacteristic mistakes piled up.
It wasn't the type of basketball Luray has become accustomed to playing.
But Lucas witnessed up close exactly what Dotson's teams are able to force opponents to do.
“We had some inopportune mistakes at the wrong time," Lucas said. "We still had a shot to win it. We were where we wanted to be. I trusted our girls. Hats off to Central-Wise, though. That’s why he’s the best coach in the state.”
