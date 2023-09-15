ELKTON — A big second-half effort on both sides of the ball was the key as East Rockingham came from behind to defeat Buffalo Gap 28-14 in a non-district football game Friday in Elkton.
The ERHS defensive line held the Bison scoreless after intermission and junior running back Bentley Hensley scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lift East Rockingham to victory.
"We told them at halftime that we had just given up a kickoff return for a score and we just needed to tighten up the defense and take care of the ball in the second half," a happy East Rockingham coach Drew Spitzer said.
His players listened.
Buffalo Gap, which had beaten the Eagles the last two seasons, came to Elkton looking for its first win of the season and wasted no time opening the scoring as senior Blake Robertson scooped up the opening kickoff and returned it 90 yards for a score and the Bison took a quick 6-0 lead just 18 seconds into the contest.
The Eagles took over at their own 22 late in the first quarter after a Bison punt.
East Rock quarterback Jakari Eaves hit Xavia Brown with a 29-yard pass completion and followed with a 12-yard pass to Damien Durrette and the Eagles moved the ball to the Bison 12. Robertson then broke up a pass in the endzone to end the threat and Gap took over.
The Bison then coughed up the ball and Aiden Raines recovered at the Gap 17. On the next play, Eaves found Brown on a beautiful pass play of 17 yards for a score and East Rockingham took its first lead of the game, 7-6, with 10:44 to play in the second quarter.
Buffalo Gap came right back and marched 67 yards with the key play being a 44-yard run by Cole Blackwell to the East Rockingham 3. Robertson took it in from there and the Bison were in front 14-7 and would take that lead to the locker room.
The third quarter was a stalemate as the ERHS defensive line was able to keep Robertson in check. Trestan Jones had a beautiful three-tip interception for East Rockingham but Robertson returned the favor with his own pick and it remained 14-7 heading to the fourth.
The Eagles scored on the first play of the fourth quarter when Durrette hauled in a 59-yard touchdown pass but the Bison blocked the extra point kick to preserve their lead, 14-13.
After a Gap punt, East Rockingham got the ball at its own 47. Moments later, a pair of offsetting penalties gave the Eagles a first down at the Gap 34.
That's when Hensley took over, carrying the ball six straight times, and then scored on a 1-yard run to give his team the lead for good, 21-14, with 4:53 to play.
The Eagles put the game on ice a few plays later.
On a third-and-13, Eaves scampered for a first down and a few plays later, Hensley ran in from the 15 and the scoring was complete.
"They call me the most energetic guy on the team so I told the guys to keep pushing," said Hensley, who rushed for a game-high 65 yards on 15 carries. "I kept telling those linemen I love them."
Robertson finished with 64 yards on 23 carries along with an interception and two touchdowns for Buffalo Gap while Blackwell added four rushes for 56 yards.
"We needed to run the ball better and make some plays in the second half," said Bison head coach Brad Wygant, whose team fell to 0-4 overall and heads to Waynesboro (0-4) next week. "Sometimes you make the stops and sometimes you don't and that was the story tonight. I'm proud of my guys as we have a lot of guys going both ways against these big schools."
Robertson and Blackwell both had a fumble recovery each.
Brown hauled in five catches for 66 yards for East Rockingham while Eaves completed eight passes for 96 yards and rushed for 38 yards.
"I just tried to lift everyone up and keep them up, " Eaves said of the second half.
Durrette, Jones and Jaysean Rena had an interception apiece and Raines had a fumble recovery for the Eagles.
With the win, East Rockingham improved to 3-1 and now enters Valley District play for the first time next week at Harrisonburg (0-4).
"I'm feeling pretty good about it as we are getting better," Eaves said. "I know a lot of their players and that they run the spread."
Spitzer is excited, too.
"It's just like the old times for me," said Spitzer, referring to his playing days at Fort Defiance for his father, Dale, longtime head coach of the Indians who now helps his son with the Eagles. "The Valley District always ran through Harrisonburg then. This was a big win tonight and I'm excited to see how we'll do these next few weeks."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.