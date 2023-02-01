BROADWAY — After trailing nearly the entire game, Staunton found momentum when it counted most.
The Storm took their first lead of the game with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and made critical free throws in the final minutes to hold on and claim a 61-55 non-district victory over Broadway in boys basketball action on Tuesday at BHS.
Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens said he told his team during the timeouts to stick together, and the game will come to them.
Ultimately, he said the difference was that they started to find each other on the court.
“We passed the ball really well in those last three or four minutes,” Mickens said. “Ultimately, that broke the game open, so [Broadway] had to go back to being aggressive and not holding the ball. Just hats off to the team.”
Mickens said his team takes pride in their defense but felt they came out flat on Tuesday.
He sensed the momentum shifted in their favor in the third quarter despite the scoreboard not showing it and gave a baseball reference to how they focus on cutting into deficits.
“[In] the fourth quarter, we just kept inching back,” Mickens said. “We’ve been talking all year that there’s no 12-point shot, so let’s keep hitting singles and we’ll keep scoring runs. … Hats off to my guys. I’m proud of them — all 14 of them. The bench stayed in the game [and] this is a tough place to play.”
Both teams hit five 3-pointers each in the game, and Staunton was a stellar 14-for-15 from the foul line. Prodigy Simms led the Storm with 18 points, followed by junior Manny Chapman with 16.
Simms attested to Micken’s analysis and felt they started slow.
The junior noted their 51-32 home win over the Gobblers earlier in the season and how it’s hard to come to Broadway and win.
“I don’t know if we overlooked [them], it was just that we needed to come back together as a team,” Simms said. “We lost our last game and we were frustrated from that game. … We just [had] to come back and get a big win.”
The Gobblers came out strong defensively and forced multiple Staunton turnovers, helping them lead by as many as 14 in the first quarter. They kept Staunton in check in the second quarter and led by nine at halftime.
The Storm got within three towards the end of the third quarter, but the Gobblers put up some shots in the final minutes to stretch the lead back to eight going into the fourth quarter.
When playing a high-level team like Staunton, Broadway head coach Dwight Walton said they couldn’t let the pace speed up because it makes them second guess their shots and passes.
He felt his team did a great job getting interior buckets in the first half but stopped doing so as the game continued.
“We were just running our five-out motion, we quit curl cutting [and] we quit slipping,” Walton said. “Those movements were really good for us. We started playing the perimeter and it made it more difficult for us to get shots.”
Senior Maaliah Cabell was the third Staunton player in double figures with 12 points. For Broadway, sophomore Tristan Yoder led with 18 points, and senior Caleb Barnes tallied 11.
Once the Storm started to get into a groove, Walton felt his team get on their heels. He said his team puts a lot of parts and pieces of a good game together, but he needs it to all happen on the same night.
If they can play a full 32 minutes of their best basketball, he’s confident his team can go toe-to-toe with any team in the region.
“I think [we] go back and evaluate where things didn’t go well,” Walton said. “The tape doesn’t lie. I think it’s a great teaching tool. We’ve got a day here where we can go and look at some things that weren’t good decisions and things that we need to do better. There are things on both sides, offensively and defensively.”
The Storm (14-4) will travel to Stuarts Draft on Friday for a Shenandoah District battle. Meanwhile, the Gobblers (10-9) stay at home to host Harrisonburg on Friday in Valley District play.
As playoffs near, Mickens hopes his team can carry Tuesday’s fourth-quarter energy into Friday’s matchup at Draft.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” Mickens said. “They’re young, but they’ve gotten a lot better as well. So I just hope we can bring the momentum from the fourth quarter to the start of the game on Friday.”
Staunton 5 18 16 22 — 61
Broadway 16 16 15 8 — 55
STAUNTON (61) — Simms 6 2-3 18, Cabell 5 2-2 12, Stell 1 0-0 3, Johnson 2 1-1 6, Chapman 4 7-7 16, Terry 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 2-2 2, Fields 0 0-0 0, Kilgore 0 0-0 0, Vest 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Dunn 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 14-15 61.
BROADWAY (55) — Santiago 1 0-0 2, Barnes 4 2-2 11, Post 0 0-0 0, Jerichen 3 0-0 6, Miller 4 1-5 9, Gonzalez 0 0-0 0, Michael 3 0-0 7, Yoder 7 0-0 18, Burkhalter 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 3-7 55.
3-Point Goals – Staunton 5 (Simms 2, Stell, Johnson, Chapman), Broadway 5 (Barnes, Michael, Yoder 3).
