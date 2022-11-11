ELKTON — There's quite a bit of pressure that comes with the last name Fox.
Sage Fox is a former East Rockingham multi-sport standout who made life difficult on volleyball opponents throughout her tenure at the school while Margo Fox, her younger sister, was next in line and was the Region 2B Volleyball Player of the Year last season.
Even the male in the family, sophomore Hayden Fox, is a cross country standout.
So for Nora Fox, a soft-spoken freshman that's slowly adapting to the varsity level on the volleyball court this season, she's dealt with high expectations early on in her career.
“It was very difficult in the beginning, but my team is really supportive," the 5-foot-7 outside hitter said. "They’ve kind of helped me along through the season.”
The season started off slow for Fox as she adjusted to the speed and strength of the game at the varsity level but as the year has gone along, her impact has been felt more.
As the Eagles enter the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament with wins in 19 of their last 20 matches, the contributions of the freshman Fox are a big reason why.
“She’s amazing," ERHS junior Kate Simpkins said. "There’s a lot of pressure on her and she’s handled it really well. It’s just really fun to get to work with her and learn together.”
Simpkins is one of the players that has stepped up to help in the collective effort to fill the void left by Margo Fox from a year ago, but her younger sister has emerged as well.
Alongside Simpkins, Alliyah McNair and others, Nora Fox has become a solid hitting option.
“Her physical game is already where it should be," East Rockingham second-year head coach Jonathan Williams said. "She’s probably beyond her potential in a physical capacity. The mental aspect of her game has grown this year. She’s learned to take the smart shots where needed. She's aggressive and when she’s aggressive and smart with the ball. She’s going to be the best Fox to come through this school. That’s saying a lot.”
While Williams certainly didn't help the rising expectations for Nora Fox as she continues her career, it's only because of the special potential she's put on display this season.
Pressure comes naturally with the Fox name and folks expected quite a bit as soon she stepped foot inside the halls of East Rockingham High School this year.
But for the impressive freshman, she's been able to take it all in stride thus far.
“In all my sports, but mainly volleyball, there’s always been pressure of living up to my siblings," Nora Fox said. "I think my parents and my siblings have helped me through and helped me deal with the same things they dealt with.”
