Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain, heavy at times, early. Becoming partly cloudy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain, heavy at times, early. Becoming partly cloudy late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.