Freshman Amelia Hughes’ goal in the 64th minute proved to be the game-winner for Turner Ashby in a thrilling 1-0 road victory over Valley District girls soccer opponent Rockbridge County on Friday.
Hughes scored off an assist from senior midfielder Cami Smith.
In goal for the Knights, senior Katelyn Lough posted two saves.
For the Wildcats, junior Sophia Perlozzo had four saves in goal.
TA (4-5-1, 2-1 Valley) is back in action Tuesday at home against Rockingham County rival Spotswood, while Rockbridge (3-7, 0-3 Valley) aims to snap a five-game skid at Broadway that night.
