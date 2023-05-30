STUARTS DRAFT — Locked in a pitcher’s duel, it was Strasburg freshman pitcher Ava Mayhew that broke through — at the plate.
Mayhew stepped into the batter’s box in the top of the seventh and faced Stuarts Draft senior pitcher Kenzie Tillman, who had a no-hitter through 6.1 innings. But Mayhew made Tillman work in the at-bat before lifting a fly ball to center field that landed at the base of the fence.
To some, it appeared to leave the yard, but it was ruled a double. And it didn’t take long for Mayhew, who ended the no-hit bid, to score the go-ahead run.
Kiersten Wisley’s single to left gave the seventh-seeded Rams a 2-1 lead, which they held on to, as they beat the second-seeded Cougars in the Region 2B softball quarterfinals at SDHS on Tuesday to advance to Wednesday’s semifinal contest against rival Central.
Though Mayhew scored the would-be winning run, she still had to take care of business in the home half of the inning in the circle for her team to continue its season. She easily sat down the first two batters before putting the tying run on first via a walk.
But with that in mind, Mayhew didn’t allow the Cougars to do anything else as she struck out Draft freshman Alli-Kate Lunsford to end the game — her fifth of the afternoon.
Mayhew tossed a complete game and allowed one run on three hits while she fanned five and walked a pair on an efficient 71 pitches. But instead of using power to get batters out, Mayhugh consistently hit her spots on the outer parts of the zone to keep the Cougars in check.
“She’s had a heck of a last couple weeks here coming in as a freshman,” Strasbourg head coach Suzanne Mathias-Carter said. “She’s hitting her spots, moving the ball around and she’s confident in what she’s doing.”
Though she and the rest of her team struggled at the plate for the first six innings, Mayhew kept her head up — especially since she pitched with the lead virtually the entire game after Strasburg scored on a wild pitch in the first inning.
“[I was] trying to stay confident in my team and that we can score more runs or hit the ball,” Mayhew said, “and [was] trying to keep the other team from scoring, hitting.”
In the other dugout, Tillman cruised for much of the contest in the circle.
Instead of using pitch location to her advantage like her counterpart, Tillman blew her pitches past most of the Rams she saw. In turn, she carried her no-hit bid into the seventh en route to a complete game while she gave up one earned run on two hits with 10 strikeouts and just two walks on 75 pitches.
But as Tillman found success against the Rams’ batters, it didn’t cause the Strasburg hitters to lose confidence at the plate or in the dugout.
For Mathias-Carter, that was music to her ears after she’s stressed composure and energy on the field. And when the Rams needed to lean on it against the dominant pitching, it worked.
“That’s just something we’ve talked about all season long, just staying composed and having short-term memory on every play, whether it’s in the box or one defense,” Mathias-Carter said. “And they did that today. The difference for us today was we had energy from start to finish.”
Before Strasburg’s seventh-inning heroics, the Rams took an early lead after Hannah Merriner, the team’s leadoff hitter, walked to open the game. Soon after, she was caught in a rundown, but as the Cougars tried to tag her out, they dropped the ball between first and second, allowing Merriner to take second and third with ease.
Marriner came around to score on a wild pitch, but that sequence kept the Cougars playing from behind the entire game, even though their pitcher had a no-hitter for much of the evening.
And that miscue ended up being the difference in the end.
“We beat ourselves, they didn’t beat us,” Stuarts Draft head coach Ronnie Tillman said. “Just the small mistakes got us, that’s all. … By them getting that run first, it should have never happened, we kind of got down a little bit. We always try to come from behind, but I’ve told them before, ‘It’s going to bite us,’ and tonight was when it finally got us.”
