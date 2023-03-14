Freshman midfielder Ranko Saleh connected on the game-winning goal in overtime as Broadway earned a thrilling 4-3 overtime boys soccer victory over longtime area non-district rival Fort Defiance to open the season at BHS on Monday.
Marco Murillo, a senior defender, had an impressive night for the Gobblers, leading the way with two goals on the evening, while junior midfielder Denzel Familia had another.
For the Indians, junior midfielder Christian Correa had two goals of his own in the heartbreaking loss, while senior midfielder Williams Brooks added another.
Caleb Wyant, a sophomore, finished with five saves in goal for Broadway, which looked much improved in its season opener after a frustrating season a year ago.
The Gobblers (1-0) will make the long trip to Warren County for a non-district clash Friday, while Fort (0-1) will host Rockbridge County on Thursday at Alumni Field.
