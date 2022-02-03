PENN LAIRD — It's become a common occurrence at every meet the compete in.
As Spotswood freshmen Ashland and Marika Dickel come around the turn for the last stretch of the 1600-meter run, the sisters push toward the finish.
But as spectators look to the line, there's something a bit different about these Ashland and Marika — they look the exact same.
“It's the reaction of spectators,” longtime Spotswood track and field coach Sue Rinker said. “[They] look at them when they're running and realize they're twins. Although not necessarily 100-percent identical, they look the same, right? Especially when they're racing.”
Both sisters' best times this season in the 3200 are within a second of reach other. In fact, it had to go down to the milliseconds to see which one was faster as Ashland ran a time of 12:43.59 while Marika finished in 12:43.68.
“If one of us beats the other one in one race, the other one wants to get a chance,” Marika said. “If one of us is slowing down and the other can’t speed up, we have the motivation to speed up.”
Competitive nature, the natural sibling bond and a tight sisterhood describe Spotswood track and field’s most beloved set of twins. The two freshmen are putting up impressive numbers already this indoor season but the two said they need each other in order to keep pushing and keep improving every day.
“I like how competitive it is,” Ashland said. “[Our] teammates keep pushing you.”
The twins started running together in sixth grade. Both ran for their middle school and Rinker remembers seeing both of them before they came into Spotswood and how they stood out among the group of runners.
“We have a lot of siblings in the middle school,” Rinker said. “I realized right away that it was a strength for them to run together. I think they help each other.”
Now at Spotswood, Rinker was right — keeping the Dickel twins together is a strength. The two are typically within seconds of each other at meets and, as Marika noted, they push and motivate each other.
What Rinker said that the young guns have to work on is adjusting to the high school season, the practices and the amount of training that comes with it. In middle school, the races are only two miles, the season isn’t as long and there aren’t as many meets.
The high school season for most runners consists of cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track. Since the twins are only freshmen, it’s taken time to adjust to the physical, and mental, toll the lengthy year can take on athletes.
“I think, right now, it's just getting them to adapt to the training,” Rinker said. “Just helping them grow and develop at an appropriate rate and pace.”
A big part of their development is standout Taylor Myers, who is a sophomore at Spotswood and has acted like an “older sister” to the twins, being there for them during warmups, runs, cool-downs and all the in-between.
“[Myers] ran with them this past summer before they actually joined the team,” Rinker said. “I think that really has helped them to have someone to look up to and run as well.”
Running isn’t the twins; entire life though. While Ashland said the two “pretty much do everything together,” not everything is about running. Marika said both like to write and the twins take a creative writing class together at Spotswood.
That doesn’t stop how competitive the two get, though.
“Sometimes if we did bad, we can get a little annoyed,” Marika said with a smile on her face.
Like every family, the twins have a routine before races. Ashland and Marika, while competing on the track, share a very close one. They talk races out with each other, explain what they saw and even analyze how to do better.
It's working. In the 4x800 relay this season, the twins ran opposite legs, meaning they didn’t hand the baton off to each other. Yet, from the beginning of this season to now, their times have stayed consistently close in times.
The 3200 isn’t the only event where the twins are that close. As of Jan. 28, the twins are within a second of each other in the 1600 and milliseconds in the 1000. There's no event that the Dickel sisters aren't finishing together.
“So the first meet we went to, one of the twins ran significantly slower than the other twin,” Rinker said. “So that really motivated her next meet to run. So they got closer. The last time we ran the 4x800, they had exactly the same split to the tenth of a second.”
Both twins said their goals this season consisted of achieving personal records. Already some of the fastest in the city/county, this is just the beginning of a what they hope is a long, successful career for Ashland and Marika.
Each twin always tries to outwork and beat the other but at the end of the day they’re sisters.
Once the race begins, however, they’re full-fledged competitors.
“It's all about them pushing each other, enjoying the experience and learning from others," Rinker said. "And they're just, they're committed to running. They're committed to the team.”
