SALEM — Perhaps it wasn’t by design, but Jonathan Williams cranked up the pressure a bit.
The second-year East Rockingham head coach is known for his positive, optimistic outlook and it’s a big reason he’s widely regarded as one of the area’s best volleyball coaches.
So, naturally, while admitting the loss of the Eagles’ three seniors from a team that finished as the Virginia High School League Class 2 state runner-up will be difficult, he’s convinced the team has enough pieces returning to maintain steady success in years to come.
“I know they will,” Williams said after a loss to Glenvar on Saturday in the state title game at the Salem Civic Center. “That’s how we reload. We’ve got great players behind great players. They’re great attackers and we’re going to find the people to get them the ball. It’ll be another year, but with the same kind of team.”
In two years at ERHS, Williams has guided the program to historic success both seasons.
Last year, the Eagles reached the VHSL Class 2 semifinals for the first time in school history.
This season, East Rock went a step past that and made it to Saturday’s state title game.
“The standard, I think, is set,” Williams said. “The players that come through our program realize this is what we’re fighting for every year. We’re fighting to get back to the final four [teams] at least, if not the state championship. … There’s a culture that’s being built still, but I think it’s a culture of determination and grit and that underdog mentality. It shows teams from Elkton can go to the state championship and kids want to be part of that.”
The team loses three seniors from this year’s state runner-up team, including two key positions in setter Madelyn Williams and libero Bria Berriochoa, but the cupboard isn’t bare.
Alliyah McNair, Kate Simpkins, Carolina Vega Marmolejos, Nora Fox, Macy Estep and Halla Baugher are all names that contributed in a big way this year and will be back in 2023.
“It’s going to be a good season next year,” McNair said. “We’ll have an older team and I feel like losing [Williams] and [Berriochoa] is hard, but we’re going to fight to get through it. With them being gone, we need someone to step up and fill that role as a leader.”
While the returners certainly bring plenty to the court, especially when it comes to delivering kills, they will need to change their roles a bit in the locker room as leaders.
Madelyn Williams and Berriochoa led the charge with that this season and the team’s returners know it is a role that is pivotal to how successful the program has been.
“We’re definitely going to play even harder,” Simpkins said. “We know what it takes to get here. Next year, we definitely want to be back here and hopefully win. I’m just really proud of us and how far we came this year.”
Jonathan Williams has had success at almost every stop of his coaching career, so it is no coincidence the veteran head coach doesn’t believe in rebuilding next year.
Instead, he cranked up the pressure, and insisted the Eagles will be ready to reload.
“When other teams see us, they come to understand that this team knows how to play volleyball, they’re disciplined, work hard and they’re nasty to work against,” Williams said. “That’s the culture I like and that’s the type of program I want to run. I want to be able to replicate that every year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.