One of the school's all-time greats is back again.
Mike Gale will return to Fort Defiance as the school's new girls basketball coach next year, athletic director Richard Miller announced early Thursday morning.
Gale is a 1996 graduate of FDHS and was a three-sport standout for the Indians, playing golf, basketball and baseball. He was all-state as a senior on the diamond and went on to play four years at Eastern Mennonite University.
At Fort, he'll be joining the teaching faculty as a physical education teacher.
"Mike's experience as an educator, coach and administrator will be a wonderful asset to the Fort Defiance faculty and educational community," Miller said.
Gale is most known in the coaching circle for his stint coaching the Stuarts Draft boys basketball team from 2006-2020 and implementing "The Grinnell System" that was modeled off up-tempo 3-point shooting and high-pressure defense.
The Cougars reached the postseason 14 times under Gale and led the state in scoring nine straight years. In 2020, Stuarts Draft reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
"It does bring me joy that I was able to implement a style of play that gave many a chance to participate and have fun," Gale told the Daily News-Record in May of 2020. "Sometimes we forget what high school sports are all about. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to coach some really tough, hard working players. I have learned just as much from them as they did from me."
This past season, Gale was the athletic director at Rockbridge County and also served as the boys basketball coach in a shortened six-game season.
"Coach Gale will bring an exciting style of play to our program which will play to a wide variety of our athlete’s talents," Miller said in a statement Thursday. "As an alumni and Fort Defiance community member, Coach Gale is invested in building a strong program at all levels. We are excited to have Mike back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.