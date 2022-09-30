SWOOPE — Buffalo Gap dominated on both sides of the ball from start to finish and cruised to a 44-14 Shenandoah District victory Friday night against Waynesboro.
As the rain picked up during the first half along with a stiff wind out of the northeast, the Little Giants passing game that has been potent at times this season was not a factor. Meanwhile, the Bison had multiple running backs racking up big yards on the ground.
Dylan Alphin rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bison, but he was just one of three Buffalo Gap ball carriers, along with Jeffrey Hildebrand and Blake Robertson, to go for more than 100 yards and cross the goal line more than once.
“It’s great to have these guys,” Alphin said. “It takes less pressure off the other backs. That reduces fumbles on a night like this, even though we had a couple.”
Meanwhile, the Bison defense completely shut down the Giants, who didn’t crack 50 yards of total offense until there was less than two minutes to go in the game.
As the first quarter wound down, the Bison had already built a two-score lead. Robertson’s first two carries went for a combined 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Buffalo Gap quickly went ahead 14-0.
The Bison seemed prepared to run away with it quickly, tacking on another touchdown early in the second quarter. But Waynesboro answered with a 77-yard kickoff return from Camryn Williams to cut Gap’s lead to 20-7 with 5:12 left in the first half.
Waynesboro (0-6, 0-6 Shenandoah) followed that up by recovering an onside kick, but couldn’t cut into the lead further, coming up a half yard short on 4th down inside Buffalo Gap territory. The Bison marched down the field again and a 33-yard touchdown run from Hildebrand put the home team back on top by three touchdowns.
“There’s an immense amount of trust from one player to the next on defense,” Buffalo Gap coach Bradley Wygant said. “And the great thing is we’ve got more than 11 guys who can do it. Guys can fit in and play at what we feel like is a high level. It’s due to a greater understanding of what we are trying to get done.”
Gap added another score late in the first half as Alphin raced 70 yards to make it a 36-7 Bison lead at halftime. By the time the Bison added another score early in the third quarter, the deficit was large enough to mercifully run the clock for much of the second half.
The victory leads into a huge Shenandoah District matchup next week when the Bison (4-1, 1-0 Shenandoah) meet six-time reigning VHSL Class 1 champion Riverheads.
“What we tell our guys is you have 24 hours to celebrate this win,” Wygant said. “Then it’s lock it in.”
Waynesboro 0 7 0 0 — 14
Buffalo Gap 14 22 8 0 — 44
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
BG — Robertson 38 run (Bright kick), 4:20
BG — Robertson 45 run (Bright kick), 1:29
Second Quarter
BG — Alphin 24 run (kick failed), 5:25
W — Williams 77 kick return (Vazquez kick), 5:12
BG — Hildebrand 33 run (Hildebrand run), 2:04
BG — Alphin 70 run (Hildebrand run), 0:50.
Third Quarter
BG — LaPorte 14 pass from Canterbury (Hildebrand run), 10:08
Fourth Quarter
W — Brent 21 run (Vazquez kick), 7:54
