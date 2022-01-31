One look at the resumes of area boys basketball teams and it's immediately clear who the top teams in the Shenandoah District have been this season.
But despite the high level of success both Buffalo Gap and Wilson Memorial have experienced throughout their non-district slate and into the first half of the league schedule, both squads are still playing with a chip on their shoulder.
When the Bison travel to Fishersville tonight to take on the Green Hornets in a battle of two Shenandoah District unbeatens, it'll pit two solid-coached programs against each other and two squads eager to get a leg up in the district title race.
"A district title does mean a lot to the guys because it's local, it's our county teams, our home," Gap seventh-year coach Chad Ward said. "These are the kids they've grown up around and played sports against since elementary school, so that competition runs deeper than just the last couple years. I think it'd be a big win for the little guy to have a [Class 1] school win a district that is mostly [Class 3 programs]. I know we will be battle-tested after our district schedule, but having a district title at the end would be a major confidence booster."
The Bison (12-2, 5-0 Shenandoah) enters tonight's showdown as winners in 10 of their last 11 overall. Their lone setback was at the hands of non-district opponent Orange County at the Ram Hardwood Classic at in December.
A big reason for Gap's success has been the play of talented guard Bennett Bowers, who is averaging 20.3 points, four assists and 2.2 steals per game.
"The biggest key with defending Bennett is keeping him in front of you and not letting him get a head of steam toward the basket," Wilson Memorial fifth-year coach Jeremy Hartman said. "He's so good about getting in the lane and then kicking out to shooters. You also can't let him get a clean look at the basket from [3-point range]. He has range well past the college line, so you have to make sure he doesn't have enough space to get those shots off.
Junior Micah Canterbury, a Division I baseball recruit, is averaging 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for Gap while Jackson Ingram (7.7), Jamie Hewitt (5.8) and Jackson LaPorte (5.4) are also putting up solid scoring numbers.
[Bowers] will be a huge part of the defensive game plan, but their other guys do such a good job at running their offense and sets that you can't get complacent because they'll burn you if you focus solely on Bennett," Hartman said.
Coincidentally, it's been a deep attack that's benefited the Green Hornets this season as well. Wilson (11-3, 5-0 Shenandoah) has won five of its last six overall and has had multiple players with breakout scoring performances this season.
"They are all solid 3-point shooters, so we will have to close out quick with a high hand defensively and make sure that the looks they do get are contested," Ward said about defending Wilson. "That is part of defending them, but it isn't as simple as running them off the arch. They attack the floor well, looking to kick out for more 3-point opportunities, dump passes or to finish at the rim."
Finn Irving, a junior guard, has had a breakout season for the Hornets with averages of 19.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists per game.
But the play of other key players such as Josh Johnson (12 ppg, 3.4 apg), Ethan Briseno (8.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Taylor Armstrong (7.3 ppg, 2.1 spg) and Lucas Schatz (5.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.1 bpg) has been critical to Wilson's success.
"Jeremy's teams are always well-prepared," Ward said. "Jeremy does a good job of tweaking what he likes to do as a coach to fit his personnel. This year in particular, I think he's done a good job of capitalizing on their length with their presses as well as putting Irving in good positions offensively — both on the block and outside the arch. They are better defensively than usual, some due to their length, some due to their hustle and then having multiple players that can shoot the deep ball consistently as well as put it on the floor always helps."
The respect between the two coaches is mutual as the two teams enter the first of two regular-season matchups between the top contenders in the district.
"Chad Ward is one of the best coaches in our area," Hartman said. "He's great at making adjustments and finding things that your teams aren't good at and exposing them. He always has his teams prepared and they play hard for 32 minutes. I think he's watched more of our games than we have. He puts in the work and he's a basketball junkie. [He's a] great coach and even better person. The guys at Gap just never quit. They don't get rattled easily and they stay the course and follow the game plan. They're all tough, hard-working kids and they've bought into what Chad is teaching them. They will be hard to handle."
Once the postseason rolls around, the Green Hornets will head to Region 3C, where they're currently in a battle with Spotswood for positioning for the No. 2 seed. The Bison, meanwhile, will likely be the top seed in Region 1B.
But all of that is insignificant when the two teams meet tonight in Fishersville.
"The pride of winning the district still means something to kids," Hartman said. "I think, in the Shenandoah District, we're all so competitive that it absolutely means the world to all the teams to try and win that district title. It's just the nature of basketball in the Shenandoah Valley. Rivalries are still strong and kids still walk around with pride and bragging rights if they win a district title."
