SALEM — Jacob Carter knew what had to happen before he even took off toward Salem earlier in the week.
First, he had to prepare accordingly up until the trip.
Then, he had to take care of business in the first three rounds against opponents around the entire state.
But ultimately, if the Buffalo Gap senior wanted to accomplish his final goal, he knew whom he'd see.
"We had talked about the Grundy heavyweight all year and wanted that match," Bison head coach AJ Dobzeniecki said. "We just needed to get to the finals and wrestle our style. We knew he was a great wrestler and the best, but we thought we could slow him down."
Sure enough, Carter did just that, defeating Grundy's Logan Looney with an impressive 5-1 decision to win the Virginia High School League Class 1 heavyweight state championship on Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.
"His entire season and his state tournament was a magical season," Dobzeniecki said. "He told me he was going to be a state champion his [freshman] year and to finally see him on top of that podium was amazing."
As the official on the mat held Carter's hand up in victory, a contingent of Riverheads fans erupted in the bleachers to support their Augusta County comrade's big feat.
The Gladiators had another big outing at the state level, finishing as runner-up with 211 points behind powerhouse Grundy (277) and seeing three individuals earn individual state titles on the day.
"I thought we had an amazing weekend," Riverheads head coach Scott Swats said afterward. "The hard work this team put in all year definitely paid off. The tough schedule we competed in this year really set them up to succeed during the state matches."
Jake Yowell, a junior standout who finished with a 43-5 overall record, started the wins with his second straight Class 1 state title in the 126-pound weight class.
"Jake is a true definition of a workhorse," Swats said. "Every practice is 100% from him at 3:45 p.m. until we stop that day," Swats said. "He has excelled in every competition. His only losses came from bigger division state champs and Pennsylvania's tough field of talent."
Despite his success on the big stage, the soft-spoken, humble leader for the Gladiators cruised to the win with a business-like mentality.
"It feels great," Yowell said. "It's always exciting to come here and compete in the finals. There's no pressure. Our coaches do a great job of making sure we're prepared and get us ready to go out there and wrestle our best."
Yowell wasn't the only state champion, as two seniors won gold for the first time.
For Cody Cash in the 165-pound weight class, after three years of coming up short due to various injuries and outside circumstances, taking care of business on the biggest stage in his final season felt especially sweet.
"Being a state champ feels great," Cash said. "I've been working for this day for the last four years. It's the best feeling knowing that you are the best in the state."
Cash, who finished 11-1 this season, defeated another Grundy standout, Ethan Roberts, by a 5-1 decision.
"I knew he was going to be a strong kid and try to control the ties," Cash said. "I knew as long as I could control the ties, I would win, so I worked on it with my partner Luke Bryant and my coach. After I won, it felt amazing knowing that I finally pulled out the big win I've been working for since I was in middle school."
Coincidentally, Cash's mat partner, Bryant, also an all-state football player for the Gladiators, was the last state champion with a win in the 195-pound class.
After coming up short three straight years, Bryant was locked in from the opening match, resulting in a win.
"I wanted to set the tone early and calm some nerves in the stands of my family, and I did just that and wrestled great," Bryant said. "I'm happy with my performance. The feeling is so unexplainable after failing three years in a row and then getting it done your senior year. It's so awesome. It's been a dream since I was in seventh grade watching these. I knew I wanted that to be me one day."
Also earning all-state honors for Riverheads was Mariah Roberts with a sixth-place showing at 106, Caleb Ramsey earning third at 132, Evan Ennese placing fourth in 138, Ethan Eppard (144), and Jax Allebaugh (150) finishing as runner-ups Colby Ross (158) in sixth, and Noah Ross (175) and Conner Hagberg (215) each earning fourth.
Roberts is the first female state medalist in RHS history.
"She's very quiet but a very hard worker in the room and she's a fierce competitor on the mat," Swats said.
Seeing two of his seniors bring home state gold was lovely for Swats, who has quietly built the Gladiators into one of the state's top wrestling programs.
"This year was [Luke]s year," Swats said. "He's always doing the right things, even when you didn't have to, or nobody was looking. He's a great student, athlete, and young man. … Cody has been a multi-time state finalist and battled through injury each year. The timing was on his side this season. Getting additional club workouts or going to the gym, anything extra, he did it all."
Although Grundy continues to dominate at the Class 1 level with eight straight and 26 overall state titles as a team, Riverheads has been equally consistent.
The Gladiators have regularly given the Golden Wave their biggest challenge and did so again this year.
"Wrestling for a program like Riverheads is awesome. All the coaches are amazing. They know so much and care so much about our success. All of us are brothers on the team, so there's no drama. When we step onto the practice mat, we are just getting each other better and have no hard feelings afterwords after trading blows."
That preparation helped Carter achieve his ultimate goal and cap his career with a state ring.
He had three teammates, Devyn Simmons (sixth, 120), Caleb Yoder (sixth, 138), and Jefferey Hildebrand (fifth, 175), also earning all-state status for their performances.
But Carter's win capped a remarkable day for Class 1 wrestlers from Augusta County, and it's what the respectful senior from Swoope focused on from the start.
"I'm very proud of myself," Carter said. "I worked hard from day one to achieve this. I have to thank the Lord for this amazing victory, and I absolutely have to thank my amazing coaches, family, and friends for all the great support. I couldn't have done this without them."
