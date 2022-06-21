Buffalo Gap sophomore Jackson Ingram was named to the Virginia High School League Class 1 all-state baseball second team after a breakout season this year with the Bison.
Ingram, a second baseman, helped guide Gap to the VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals this season with a big-time year.
The sophomore hit .403 at the plate, finishing with three doubles, a trio of triples, four homers and 19 RBIs.
On the mound, Ingram also tossed 13.2 innings, posting a 6.15 ERA and striking out 19 in the limited amount of work.
Ingram has said he is transferring to Miller School of Albemarle next year and will reclassify as a sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining in his high school career.
In other prep sports:
Two Gladiators Earn All-State Honors
Riverheads placed two players on the VHSL Class 1 all-state soccer teams.
Gladiators junior standout Caleb McClanahan was named to the Class 1 all-state boys soccer first team while Ysabel Fernandez, another junior, earned a spot on the all-state girls soccer second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.