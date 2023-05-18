STUARTS DRAFT — It was quite the night for the Fort Defiance pitching staff on Wednesday.
Junior starter Sam Garber and freshman ace Tripp Hanger combined for an 11-inning no-hitter and the bats came alive in the final frame as Fort Defiance ultimately earned a wild 7-0 victory over Augusta County rival Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District baseball action at SDHS.
The 11th-inning rally started with an RBI double from sophomore Issac Marshall, bringing in senior Jack Liskey, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning. That was followed up by a Hanger two-run home run to get the runs started then the inning would continue to grow as the Indians batted around in the frame, scoring seven total runs. That allowed Hanger to come in and finish the job in the bottom half of the inning to seal the win for the Indians to close out the regular season.
While the seven-run 11th inning was impressive, Fort head coach Damian Fink took time after the game to throw some well-deserved praise on the efforts of both teams’ pitchers on Wednesday.
“Well, Sam Garber and Tripp Hanger — 11 innings, no hits — that don’t happen very often,” Fink said. “I thought their starting pitcher came out, and he did a really good job … [Stuarts Draft Senior] Trent [Coffey] and Sam just ran out of pitches, and our bullpen, I brought Tripp in, and he was able to seal the deal. I’m just so proud we didn’t hang our heads and kept in it. … I’m really proud of our pitchers.”
Marshall finished 3-for-6 to lead the Indians at the plate, while Hanger had a two-run homer, and Landon Barb was 2-for-4. Fort Defiance finished with 11 hits as a team in the impressive road win.
“You get five or six at-bats in the same game, eventually you're going to start getting locked in,” Fink said. “It just took us that long to get locked in, Jack gets hit by a pitch, Issac ripped a double, and then Tripp follows it up with a home run all of the sudden the pressure is off we can start playing.”
The Cougars (9-10, 7-10 Shenandoah) had an outstanding performance from Coffey in the game as he went eight shutout innings alongside Garber. Stuarts Draft head coach Chris Henkel was proud of his starting pitcher’s work, especially with the emotions of senior night in the back of his mind.
“On the mound, he did an awesome job,” Henkel said. “He did what he was supposed to do, you know a lot of times with senior night and things like that, your nerves and your adrenaline can be going and you may not always have it. He kept us in the ball game all the way up to the end so I tip my hat off to his performance tonight.”
With the win, the Indians (11-9, 8-4 Shenandoah) will be hosting a first-round Region 3C playoff game next week after fighting for their playoff lives over the last month just to get into the postseason.
Fort will enter the playoffs with eight wins in its last 11 games and a three-game winning streak.
“Our playoffs started weeks ago,” Fink said. “Because we had to get hot to get in, and now we somehow we worked our way to a winning record, and we are hosting a regional game. I’m proud of our guys, and honestly, I’m giving all the credit to our seniors. They have been such positive teammates, even the ones that don’t play, and we just have really good senior leadership this year. This [win] is kind of because of that in my opinion.”
