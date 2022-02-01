It’s not often that a basketball team can go almost the entire fourth quarter without scoring a point and still get a win.
That was the case Tuesday night, however, as Harrisonburg tallied just four points in the last minute of the final period but held on for a big 46-37 victory over Turner Ashby in Valley District girls basketball.
It was senior night for the Blue Streaks at Claude Warren Fieldhouse and that was all the incentive the five Harrisonburg seniors needed.
“I told these kids that there was nothing I could do to motivate them tonight as they had all their special people here,” an elated Harrisonburg coach Tracy Harding said following the conteest.
Harrisonburg led 37-14 at the break before the Knights mounted a run in the third quarter. TA sophomore Raevin Washington scored eight points in the period and the Knights had cut the Streaks’ lead to 46-28 after three quarters.
TA continued the pressure in the fourth with a 9-0 run that trimmed the margin to 46-37 with 52 seconds to play. Harrisonburg did a good job of milking the clock late in the fourth, though, and went 4 of 4 from the charity stripe in the final 26.5 seconds to seal the victory.
The Streaks were hot out of the gate, hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter and TA could only muster four free throws and Harrisonburg led 12-4 after one. The second quarter saw the Streaks add four more treys to build a 23 point halftime advantage.
“They came out with that energy and played great in the first two quarters,” said Harding.
Washington paced the Knights (10-6, 1-4 Valley) with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Brynne Gerber added nine points, seven rebounds and four steals while Leah Kiracofe added eight for TA.
“We didn’t play very well in the first half and they played very well,” said longtime TA coach Rob Lovell. “Getting down like that before halftime, it’s tough to come back from. I give our kids a lot of credit, though. They scrapped and we had a chance down the stretch. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Four of the five seniors led the Streaks (9-8, 4-1 Valley). Jay Garcia had a game-high 18 points, Marian Cain had 12 points and seven steals and Ellie Muncy added 10 while Maya Waid finished with eight.
“These seniors have been together for years, they look out for each other and they seem to thrive when it gets a little tough,” said Harding.
