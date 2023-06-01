SHENANDOAH — Page County right-handed pitcher Baliee Gaskins retired the first 12 East Rockingham batters she faced before she faced any trouble from the Eagles’ batting order.
But when East Rock had two runners on with nobody out to open the fifth inning, Gaskins rose to the occasion. She sat the next three batters down and capped the inning with a swinging strikeout by Kendall Morris.
That strikeout brought energy out of Gaskins, who lost her perfect game bid with a leadoff walk in the frame.
“Let’s go,” Gaskins shouted with a fist pump as she walked off the field.
That was all the danger East Rock posed as Page County’s top arm cruised through the Eagles’ lineup the rest of the way.
Gaskins’ seven-inning gem led the top-seeded Panthers to a 2-0 win over the fifth-seeded Eagles in the Region 2B softball semifinals at Page County, which allowed the home team to clinch a spot in next week’s Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament.
The Bull Run District Player of the Year only conceded two hits, struck out five, and allowed one walk on 97 pitches in the complete-game shutout against the power-hitting team.
Shortly after the game, Page County head coach Alan Knight looked at the scoreboard in right field, astonished that his squad held East Rock without a run.
“They’re a tremendous hitting team,” Knight said. “If you would have asked me before the game, I would have thought we had a good shot at winning, but I thought we’d have to score six or seven runs to win. I mean, they didn’t score.”
His star pitcher had the same thought, but she limited the Eagles to soft contact, and when a ball did get hit hard, the Panthers’ defense was in the proper position to make the play.
“It was stressful,” Gaskins said of pitching against East Rock. “I know how good of a hitting team they are. I would have never expected to shut them out. They always find a way. They always adjust. But I made sure to relax and stay loose. … I was confident coming into the game. I just knew I had to hit my spots and trust my defense to make plays behind me.”
While Gaskins did her job in the circle, her team’s bats gave Page County just enough offense to coast past East Rock, who sent its ace, Madison Arbaugh, onto the field.
In the first inning, Emma Lucas quickly broke the scoreless tie with an RBI single to give the Panthers the early lead. Page County doubled its advantage in the sixth as Savannah Shifflett pounded an RBI double down the left-field line.
Arbaugh was solid in the circle for the Eagles as she tossed six innings and allowed five hits, two runs, and two walks while she fanned three.
But it wasn’t enough to get her team into the state tournament, as Page County punched its ticket instead — one of its goals at the beginning of the year.
The Panthers were in the state championship a year ago but lost to Appomattox County with the trophy on the line. With his team getting one step closer to redemption, Knight said it proves to his team the work they put in to get to this point.
“It’s something I like happening for them,” Knight said. “We work hard and I know everybody does, but we put a lot of time in. So it’s rewarding to them to say, ‘OK, this is why we do this. This is why we spend two-and-a-half hours here.’”
But for Gaskins, who was stellar in the circle, this was a moment she’s aimed for since the Panthers fell in the title game. Now, on Tuesday, she’ll get her shot to try for the team’s first state title since 2018 in the quarterfinals.
“Coming into the season, I knew, no matter what, nothing was going to stop me from getting back to the state tournament,” Gaskins said. “We went there last year and we came back very disappointed and I knew I needed to get the chance to get there and redeem myself.”
