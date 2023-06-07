After a dominating season that has helped guide her team to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state semifinals once again, Page County junior ace Bailee Gaskins is the Region 2B Player of the Year.
Gaskins struck out 12 for the Panthers in a 3-1 win over Poquoson in Tuesday's state quarterfinals.
Joining Gaskins on the All-Region 2B first team as pitchers were Clarke County junior Anna Hornbaker and Stuarts Draft senior McKenzie Tillman, while SDHS junior Gracie Martin earned the catcher spot.
Making up the All-Region 2B first-team infield is Panthers senior first baseman and Radford signee Jocelyne Rinker, East Rockingham senior second baseman Ashlyn Herring, Central sophomore third baseman Serenity Burnshire, and Clarke senior shortstop Madison Edwards, a James Madison signee.
The outfield consists of Page junior Arianna Roudabush and Strasburg freshman Hannah Merriner, while the designated player is senior Emma Cude, a four-year starter from East Rockingham.
The two at-large selections are ERHS senior Bria Berriochoa and Strasburg freshman Ava Mayhew.
As for the second team, Strasburg’s Reese Moxley is the shortstop, while Page junior Savannah Shifflett is the third baseman. The outfield, meanwhile, consists of Central sophomore Kristen Hockman, Stuarts Draft junior Allison Brooks, and East Rockingham senior Sara Monger.
East Rock senior Madison Arbaugh and Central senior Trynda Mantz are two of the second-team pitchers, while Strasburg senior Sophia Reynolds and Page County junior Adryn Martin were both second-team at-large selections.
