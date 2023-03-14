In an early-season battle between two top teams in the Bull Run District, it was defending VHSL Class 2 runner-up Page County coming out on top with a 2-1 win over Clarke County to open the 2023 softball campaign in Shenandoah.
Bailee Gaskins, the junior ace who caught fire during last year’s postseason run, tossed a complete game and gave up just one earned run on five hits and four walks. Even more impressively, she finished with a game-high 15 strikeouts in the big-time district win.
At the plate, she gave herself some help with the team’s only extra-base hit, finishing 1-for-2 with a double, while senior Jocelyne Rinker, a Radford signee, finished 1-for-3 and multi-sport standout freshman Ali Purdham added a hit from the leadoff spot.
Although it was a tough loss for the Eagles, they remained proud of how standout junior pitcher Anna Hornbaker performed in the duel with Gaskins, as she allowed only one earned run on three hits and three walks and was also powerful with 12 strikeouts.
Clarke outhit the Panthers in the loss as senior infielder Madison Edwards, a James Madison signee, was 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Hornbaker was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Courtney Paskel, a sophomore outfielder, had the only other hit for the Eagles.
Page (1-0) returns to action Friday for a non-district battle with Warren County in Shenandoah, while Clarke (0-1) travels to non-district foe James Wood on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.