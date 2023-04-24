Junior ace Bailee Gaskins returned to her dominant self, tossing a complete-game, one-hit shutout as Page County earned an important 2-0 shutout of Strasburg in Bull Run District softball on Friday.
Gaskins allowed just two walks and struck out 11 in the home win.
At the plate for the Panthers, junior outfielder Arianna Roudabush and senior infielder Jocelyne Rinker each had a pair of hits.
The game was a classic pitcher’s duel as Page got a run in the first inning off an error in left field by the Rams to go up 1-0. Page’s second run came when freshman Ali Purdham scored on a wild pitch.
Strasburg junior Kiersten Wiseley got the start and tossed four innings, giving up one unearned run on a hit and a walk with five strikeouts. Freshman Ava Mayhew pitched two frames in relief, allowing a run on a hit and two walks while striking out four.
Mayhew also had a double for the lone hit of the game for the Rams.
It was the second win in as many days for the Panthers after making the trip south to Stuarts Draft for a 7-4 non-district win Thursday.
Gaskins struck out six across three innings in that one, allowing one run on four hits and zero walks before sophomore Karleigh Austin came in for relief, giving up three unearned runs on six hits.
Roudabush was 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, and two RBIs in the win over the Cougars, while junior infielder Emme Baugher was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Rinker added two hits and an RBI herself.
Purdham also scored two hits and a pair of runs, while sophomore catcher Emma Lucas had an RBI single and a walk at the plate.
Page (9-3, 5-1 Bull Run) returns to action Monday at home against Bull Run District opponent Rappahannock County at 6 p.m.
