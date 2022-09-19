Mountain View went undefeated in the regular season and on Monday, they completed the Bull Run District season in solid fashion.
The Generals won the Bull Run District golf championship with a score of 352 at Heritage Oaks Golf Club.
The win gave the Generals, who advanced to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament last season, a clean sweep in the Bull Run District.
“Some of us didn’t play our best round but we were able to have someone show up and play and it worked out perfectly for us,” Mountain View coach Brady Kibler said. “I’m proud of all these guys. It was a long day. They battled. I’m proud of them. It feels good. We played well all season. ...What we’ve accomplished, it’s a full team effort. We couldn’t do that without one-through-eight. They’ve all battled in and out and started for us.”
The second-place team was Clarke County with a 361 while Central finished third with a 362 and East Rockingham was fourth with a 370. Luray (415) was sixth while Strasburg finished eighth with a 462 and Page County (466) was ninth.
The top four teams and top five individuals not on those four teams are advancing to next week’s Region 2B tournament, which is also at Heritage Oaks.
East Rockingham’s Chase and Camden Clem finished as the top two individual golfers on the day with a 75 and 76, respectively while Madison County’s Cai Clark (79), Mountain View’s Andrew Wymer (84), Joey McNamara (86) and Aiden Springer (86) and Clarke’s Jack Bowen (84) and Hunter Breece (86) earned first-team all-district honors. The second team was made up of Page County’s Logan Foster (87), Central’s Brady Barr (87) and Nathan Eye (89) and Madison’s Colton Haney (88).
“My round started off really well, made a 30-foot putt for birdie on the first hole,” Wymer said. “I was feeling great on the first hole. I felt great the whole first nine. And then the back nine, just one little tweak with my driver puts two balls in the trees and leads to three double bogeys in a row.”
A key to the win for Mountain View was freshman Aiden Springer, who shot an 86 to give the team a big lift.
“I’m excited for Aiden,” Springer said. “That’s the best he’s did all year. It was the right time and he did it. He did good. He did really well. I’m proud of him.”
The individual regional qualifiers were Clark, Foster, Haney, Strasburg’s Tinleigh Rusher (92) and Luray’s Hunter Kibler (98).
“I think at the end of the day we’re going to regionals — that was our goal,” Central coach Dustin Thomas said. “To be in the regional tournament. To be in thickness there for the two spot. It’s a good spot to be in going into next week. ...The one-seed score didn’t count today and that just shows the depth that we have. It gives me confidence in my boys one-through-six that any day anybody can have one of the four low scores out there.”
Strasburg did not qualify as a team, but junior Tinleigh Rusher shot a 92 to qualify individually.
The rest of the Rams finishers were Ella Mochoruk (113), Lily Riffle (128) and Thomas Stieringer (129).
East Rock’s Isaac Kriel shot a 103 while Austin Lam and Blake Turner each carded a 103 for Luray.
“Tinleigh’s going to advance,” Strasburg coach Joel Morgan said. “I know she would like for a better score. The good thing is she was good enough today to give herself a chance on Monday of next week, which you get to come back here and see if you can post a better number. So for our kids as a whole, I feel good about the progress we’ve made. We’re still looking to find a few more kids for next year. I do think we at least have a core of young ones coming back that they’ll do the things in the offseason that we need them to do. I think next year we might be able to be a little more competitive. That’s our goal. i feel good about some of the things we did from the beginning of the season until the end.”
The Generals have a young squad, but they haven’t let that stop them this season.
Wymer said he was surprised early in the season at how well the team was doing, but after that he began to expect it.
“As we got through the season, I was thinking we got a better team than last year,” Wymer said. “These kids want to work. We want to work and get better.”
