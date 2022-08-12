Andrew Wymer earned low-medalist honors with a four-over-par 40 as Mountain View shot 177 as a team to edge East Rockingham (184) in four-team, nine-hole non-district golf match at Shenvalee on Thursday.
Joey McNamara shot a 43 for the Generals in the team victory while Jackson Saeler carded a 46.
For the Eagles, Chase Clem had another impressive performance with a 41 while Camden Clem shot a 43 and Cannon Good finished with a 49.
Broadway only had three golfers, so it did not qualify for a team score, but Eli Hall impressed again with a 42 while Tanner Fulk shot a 46.
Logan Foster was the lone golfer for Page County and shot a 53.
