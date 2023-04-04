Mountain View put up its best effort in a 5-4 girls tennis win over Page County in Bull Run District action at New Market Town Park on Monday.
Despite having just five total players, the Generals got singles victories from junior Ava Pittington, senior Charlotte Weaver, freshman Karis Haley, and sophomore Briona Flick to jumpstart the victory.
Pittington/Weaver also won No. 1 doubles.
Stevianne Ellinger, a junior, earned an 8-6 victory at No. 3 singles for the Panthers’ lone win on the day.
Mountain View (3-3, 1-0 Bull Run) returns to action Wednesday at East Rockingham for another district match, while Page County (0-4, 0-1 Bull Run) will travel to face the Eagles on April 10 in Elkton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.