QUICKSBURG — After a rough first two games, Mountain View got exactly what it was looking for Tuesday night.
The Generals dominated from start to finish in a 10-0 rout over Page County in Bull Run District boys soccer action. The game was stopped with 20 minutes left due to the mercy rule.
“Coming off of the games that we’ve had — we’ve been in the dumps,” Mountain View senior Braxton Biller said. “I think we needed something like this. We’ve got to get the ball rolling, and hopefully, this is what we can use to move forward and throughout the season.”
The Generals were outscored 18-1 in their first two games against Madison County and defending Virginia High School League Class 2 state champion Clarke County. On Tuesday, it was the Generals’ turn to have much success.
Mountain View dominated possession throughout the entire game. Mountain View junior Caleb Sharp scored in the first minute of the contest.
“It felt pretty good to get that,” Sharp said. “We really needed a come back after the two losses. Getting it in 30 seconds really set the tone for what we came here to do.”
One minute later, Mountain View senior Evan Corrigan scored the first of his three goals on a pass from Biller.
“It was a great through ball from Braxton,” Corrigan said. “I just one-timed it, and it was a perfect shot. It was as good of a play as we could have written up.”
Two minutes later, Corrigan scored again for a 3-0 lead. Biller added to the lead with about 27 minutes left in the first half for a 4-0 advantage.
The Generals led 5-0 at the half and started the second half like the first. Corrigan scored in the opening minute to complete his hat trick.
Biller finished with a hat trick as well after scoring back-to-back goals within three minutes of each other for an 8-0 lead with 33 minutes left.
“They were all kind of the same,” Biller said of his goals. “I just ran up the middle and had a one-on-one with the goalie. There were some goals that I missed that I could have capitalized on. So that’s what I’m going to be thinking about when I go home tonight.”
Mountain View sophomore Miguel Lopez Jimenez scored the final two goals for the Generals.
Mountain View was playing without senior center back Arturo Jose-Santiago, and Biller said he was proud of how the rest of the defense stepped up against the Panthers.
“The guys in back they came through,” Biller said. “They did what they needed to. They started the tone, so to say, and we were able to continue with that momentum throughout the game.”
Mountain View boys soccer coach Elmer Lopez said he was pleased with how his team played.
“We still had quite a bit of mistakes that would have been capitalized on had it been another team,” Lopez said. “But overall it’s mistakes that can be fixed, and we’ll continue moving forward.”
The Generals (1-2, 1-2 Bull Run) play at Shenandoah County rival Central on Friday, while the Panthers (0-4, 0-4 Bull Run) host Madison County that same evening in Shenandoah.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge,” Biller said. “But if we play like we did tonight, I think we’ll give them a run for their money. And to be honest with you, I think we’ll give most teams a run for their money.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.