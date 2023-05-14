PENN LAIRD — Broadway closed out the regular season with another quality win Saturday.
Highlighted by center fielder Jasmine Gett’s two-run bomb, the Gobblers picked up hits at the right time and clamped down defensively to secure a 3-1 Valley District softball victory over county rival Spotswood at Susan Martindale Field in Penn Laird.
BHS head coach Becky Cantrell felt her team was relaxed, and the unusual start time didn’t hinder their effort. She was happy to see a few kids pull through with significant hits, and is hopeful on what it can do for them heading into the playoffs.
“I don’t know about these 1 p.m. games, because we didn’t have a lot of energy,” Cantrell said. “You take a kid like Makenna [Hardy], who hadn’t had much playing time all year, get a key, key hit. … [Gett] hit a grand slam [Wednesday] and followed it up with another game-winning two-run home run. … I think we’re in a good place starting this postseason.”
That key hit by Hardy came in the fifth inning. The junior drove in the first run of the game off a single. Gett followed up with her two-run homer to center field to put Broadway ahead 3-0. Spotswood’s Aspen Jones drove in the sole run for the Blazers in the sixth off a single.
Saturday marked the third straight game Gett has produced a homer. Cantrell couldn’t be more happy to see the momentum her center fielder is carrying at this time of year.
“She’s good at both the small ball and the long ball,” Cantrell said. “For her to walk up to that plate and hit one like that, that’s big for us.”
Gett said she’s able to keep defenses guessing because she’s able to mix it up at the plate. She feels the small ball is her strong suit, so having a recent string of homers gives her a ton of confidence.
“I don’t really expect myself to hit a home run, because I usually bunt,” Gett said. “[Bunting] is kinda my speciality, but just having confidence and not trying to hit it out [helps me].”
Broadway third baseman Emma Morris contributed two hits and a run. The sophomore felt it was a bad day at the plate for her Friday against Rockbridge County, but she bounced back at Spotswood.
“I just had a different mindset [Saturday],” Morris said. “I feel like I had stuff to work on, and I worked on that in the batting cage. The first strike I saw, I swung.”
Morris said they were satisfied with their effort Saturday, and gave props to their pitching staff for keeping them in the game.
“We still have some things to work on, but I feel like we all did very well,” Morris said. “Kaleigh Harper did a good job closing out [in the circle], and Lilah [Deavers] and Savannah [Janzen] did a good job too.”
Deavers impressed in the circle again, tossing four innings and striking out six, while Janzen and Harper pitched relief innings — allowing only four hits between them.
Cantrell was pleased with the pitching effort, and knows she has a variety of arms to choose from when situations arise.
“Spotswood’s a good hitting team,” Cantrell said. “To keep them off-balance like that, that gives us more confidence rolling into the playoffs. If somebody’s struggling in the circle, I have three other kids I can go to and feel just as good.”
Spotswood’s Taelor Ware carried the load in the circle with six strikeouts after five innings pitched. Cici Rodriguez threw two innings of relief and struck out four.
Blazers head coach Scott Mongold said his team didn’t nab the hits when they needed, noting they left the bases loaded in the first and sixth innings.
“We have players that are capable of hitting the gaps, and it just didn’t happen for us,” Mongold said. “There’s two opportunities, and you’ve got to score.”
Mongold said he’s going to need to see his team do better at putting up runs if they want to find success in the postseason.
“We need to do a better job of manufacturing runs,” Mongold said. “A lot of that falls back on us coaches, too, [such as] reading the situation and maybe drop or squeeze one across [to score] if we have to.”
The Gobblers (15-5, 6-2 Valley) move to Thursday’s Valley District Showcase Game, hosted by Turner Ashby, while the Trailblazers (11-8, 3-5 Valley) host Wilson Memorial Monday to close out their regular season.
Broadway has now entered the postseason, and Gett believes they’re ready as ever to take on the challenges ahead.
“I think we’re all really pumped up for it,” Gett said. “I honestly think we’ll do great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.