In an era where teams at all levels of basketball tend to shape their personnel and scheme around an up-tempo style focused around the 3-point line, Trey Gillenwater's mid-range game is perhaps what makes him most unique.
The 6-foot-2 guard, now a senior at Eastern Mennonite, has had a wild journey through high school. He started at Turner Ashby before transferring and reclassifying at Eastern Mennonite, where he went to back-to-back Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state tournaments.
And while Gillenwater hurts opposing defenses in a number of ways, first-year EMS coach Eli Crawford said his old school offensive approach is lethal.
“You can’t just focus on one aspect of his game," said Crawford, who is a former R.E. Lee and Eastern Mennonite University standout player and former assistant for the Flames. "That’s something I’m comfortable with. A lot of coaches don’t like the mid-range, don’t like the pull-up. I do. I want him to keep that and add to it. I think that’s a big part of what really makes him who he is.”
Crawford previously was an assistant for the Flames before previous coach Chad Seibert and the school parted ways in the offseason. During his time as an assistant, Crawford said he watched Gillenwater grow, and mature, as a player.
Early on in his arrival at EMS, it was uncharted territory for Gillenwater as he went from the No. 1 scoring option at TA to deep down the depth chart with the Flames. There were times in his first season where he didn't start a few games.
But slowly, Gillenwater got more comfortable with what Seibert and Crawford were implementing with the Flames and he started to shine. Last year, during a COVID-shortened season, Crawford said Gillenwater really took off.
“He stepped into that role, started having big games," Crawford said. "It’s carried into this year. He knows he’s the guy. He’s going to be the one called upon. When we need a bucket, we’re looking to him. Hopefully he’s going to be the man to do the job. He told me, ‘Coach, just let me know what you need.’”
Gillenwater's answered with big buckets for the Flames this season. He had a game-winner with less than 10 seconds remaining in a 74-73 win over Roanoke Catholic on Jan. 22 and scored a career-high 37 points a few nights later.
“It’s definitely been an adjustment," Gillenwater said. "t’s been a while since it’s been like that, but it’s definitely helped me, knowing what that’s like from a while back. My teammates — we can all make shots, all very skilled. When defenses focus on me, the guys on our team step up and they can make shots. That really helps, knowing that if they double me or trap me, we have other guys that can make shots. It really helps having guys like that around you.”
With the Knights, Gillenwater was a multi-sport athlete that played quarterback for the football team. While his focus now is primarily on hoops, that background gives him a sense of fearlessness and a "toughness", according to teammates.
“We know he’s our No. 1 option, he’s our guy," Eastern Mennonite guard Adam Hatter said. "Teams try to take him out of the game, but it still doesn’t really work. … He’s been able to really step back and let the game come to him. We just kind of know that if it comes that time, Trey will knock down the shot.”
Gillenwater spends his offseasons working with personal trainer Chad Moellenberg and on the AAU circuit against high-level competition.
While he's currently talked to mostly Division II and Division III programs, he said he's hopeful a big senior year could bring more opportunities.
“I probably won’t make a decision until after our season," Gillenwater said. "I’m just waiting to see what happens, waiting to see how it all plays out."
This season, Gillenwater is averaging 19.7 points, six rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He's shooting a team-high 52 percent from the field.
But as good as Gillenwater's been statistically, it's been his killer instinct in the clutch that's been the biggest difference for a young EMS squad this season.
“If it comes down to that, I’m always going to want to take that shot," Gillenwater said. "I’m not scared to miss it. If I miss it, I’ll miss it. At the same time, I’m confident with the work that I put in that I’ll make those shots. … At the end of the day, I would love to be the one taking those shots.”
Gillenwater and Hatter's experience on the varsity level is unmatched by most players, not only on the Flames roster, but the entire area this season.
The two seasoned veterans have seen success at the highest level with Eastern Mennonite and it's been helpful this season for their first-year coach.
“There’s times I go to those guys and ask them what they think about things," Crawford said. "I’ve been giving Trey a voice. He’s put the time in, went to battles, went to wars with us over the years. It’s valuable for the younger guys, too. He’s stepping up and helping them prepare.”
Gillenwater hasn't always been known for being vocal, but he said he's become more comfortable with it this year as a senior and understands the importance.
“That’s a big part in our team’s success," Gillenwater said. "Me and Adam, between the two of us, might have played more varsity minutes than the rest of the team combined. Last year was a COVID year and it was short, so guys didn’t get the opportunity for a full season. We have that experience, can walk guys through stuff and help them out. A lot of times they come to us with questions and I think, definitely, that’s been a huge part. We’ve stepped up as leaders.”
Gillenwater's repertoire isn't limited as he's a player capable of driving to the rim and finishing while also getting hot from behind the 3-point line regularly.
But the old-school feel he brings to the game is appreciated by his coaches.
And it's what that makes him dangerous for opposing defenses.
“It’s definitely a very strong point of my game," Gillenwater said. "A lot of teams try to run me off the 3-point line and a lot of teams we play have bigs. It’s hard to go in and try to get a layup against a 6-8, 6-9 kid. It definitely helps to be able to add that. It makes me more versatile, harder to guard. Some of the other stuff opens up, too, because defenses are forced to respect that.”
