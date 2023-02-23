When competing in sports at a high level, battling injuries and illnesses is almost a given for athletes.
Some can stem from the nature of the sport itself, and others may be out of the athlete’s control.
Turner Ashby football tight end Aiden Gillette and Spotswood swimmer Cole Martin share something they’ve battled through nearly their entire lives.
They both have type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disease that affects a person’s blood sugar levels.
Gillette had always known he had diabetes, as he was diagnosed at 2 years old.
“Basically all I’ve ever known is having [diabetes], so it’s kinda always been a part of my life,” Gillette said.
It’s difficult for Gillette in sports, at times, when his adrenaline goes up. That can cause his blood sugar to rise, which must be corrected. With a lot of activity, his blood sugar can lower.
Gillette said it’s something that he needs to be aware of, but it’s nothing he can’t handle.
“You kinda have to keep watching it every so often, just to make sure nothing bad happens,” Gillette said. “I’ve had it for so long, I’ve gotten used to it.”
Gillette knows when something isn’t right because he’ll start to feel tired. He said the biggest challenge of diabetes is constantly ensuring everything is in check.
Gillette also competes in wrestling during the winter and track and field in the spring. Between his three sports, he said football is the toughest one to manage his diabetes because of the game’s length.
Fortunately, he said his athletic trainer always has what he needs on the sidelines if things go wrong.
“If I need to come off [the field] and correct that, it’s not that hard to do,” Gillette said. “With wrestling, I’m only in a match for six minutes and track is only a couple of seconds.”
Gillette said his blood sugar typically drops during games. Therefore, he tries to eat enough carbs before taking the field.
For Martin, he was 8 years old when he was on vacation with his family in the Outer Banks and said he was drinking “gallons” of water a day.
Knowing something wasn’t right. They left the vacation early to take Martin to the doctor. He said his doctor told him his blood sugar level was extremely high, and he had type 1 diabetes.
Martin said diabetes essentially affects everything he does.
“The food you eat and the things you do, you don’t realize how it actually affects your body,” Martin said. “It has made me be in tune with my actions a lot more with what I eat and what I do, because anything can affect my blood sugar.”
To stay “in tune,” Martin checks his blood sugar level 60 to 100 times a day through an app on his phone that monitors it. He needs to be cautious and mindful of what he eats so it doesn’t get too high.
Regarding swimming, diabetes is challenging for Martin to deal with. He said it’s often unpredictable when he could have a rise or drop in blood sugar.
“You can only predict it a certain amount,” Martin said. “I’ve gone through a schedule of where my blood sugar needs to be, but that can always change. I think the biggest thing is being prepared and having the fact that sometimes I might have to sit out of practice or not do an event at the meet.”
When Martin’s blood sugar is low is when it’s really dangerous because he loses the energy to function.
“Lots of time, I get really light-headed, I can’t think, I have trouble moving [and] trouble talking,” Martin said.
Gillette tries not to make a big deal of diabetes because he doesn’t want to feel like he’s making excuses. His words of wisdom to other fellow athletes that have diabetes is to make sure they’re keeping everything and check and not let it hinder their efforts in sports.
“Don’t let it take away from having fun with the game you love,” Gillette said.
Martin’s message to athletes with diabetes is similar to Gillette’s in that they shouldn’t let it affect their athletic potential.
“I think a lot of people don’t realize that they can actually do sports, because it is incredibly hard to manage it,” Martin said. “Sometimes it feels like you can’t do it, but you have to persevere through it and remember you’re the same as anyone else, and you just have to take some little extra steps to do it.”
