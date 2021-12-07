1. Spotswood (2-1, 0-0 Valley): Depth is a concern for the Trailblazers this season and there's a bit of inexperience, but veterans Zoli Khalil and Brooke Morris are keeping the team afloat during a difficult non-district stretch.
2. Luray (2-0, 1-0 Bull Run): Emilee Weakley continues to put up impressive all-around numbers and the supporting cast is starting to take shape for a Luray team with its sights set on repeating as VHSL Class 2 state champions.
3. Turner Ashby (2-0, 0-0 Valley): The Knights have looked mature beyond their years with a pair of blowout victories over Waynesboro and Fort Defiance despite losing four starters from last year's regional squad.
4. Fort Defiance (2-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): After bouncing back from a tough loss to Turner Ashby with a win over Broadway on Monday, the Indians are looking like a team capable of winning the Shenandoah District this season.
5. Wilson Memorial (2-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Despite suffering their first loss Monday against Charlottesville, the Green Hornets have shown plenty of balance this season and have one of the area's best coaches in Jackie Bryan.
6. Page County (1-0, 0-0 Bull Run): It was an impressive debut to the season for Page County, which leaned on its experienced seniors to defeat a sound Broadway squad on the road last week.
7. Harrisonburg (1-1, 0-0 Valley): Mariah Cain has picked up where she left off after the 2019-20 season, putting up big-time scoring numbers in the opening week and helping the Blue Streaks split a pair of non-district contests.
8. Broadway (2-2, 0-0 Valley): It's been an up-and-down start to the season for Broadway under first-year coach Jeremy Fulk, but senior Emma Bacon has emerged as one of the area's top players with two 30-plus-point games.
9. Riverheads (1-0, 0-0 Shenandoah): In a win over East Rockingham, the Gladiators looked much like they have throughout the entire Preston Woods tenure as they leaned on defense and timely shooting to earn the victory.
10. Buffalo Gap (2-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Bison suffered a season-opening loss to Mountain View, but bounced back nicely with a pair of non-district victories that showed off the balanced offense they have this season.
11. Mountain View (1-2, 0-1 Bull Run): After a season-opening victory over Buffalo Gap, back-to-back losses set the Generals back a bit but this team remains a sleeper in the competitive Bull Run District this season.
12. Madison County (3-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The Mountaineers are off to quite the start with a trio of impressive non-district victories, but it remains to be seen how competitive this team will be in Bull Run District play.
13. Central (1-0, 0-0 Bull Run): After picking up a non-district win over Skyline to open the season, Central faces a challenge in John Handley this week before opening district play against Mountain View at home on Friday.
14. Strasburg (1-1, 0-0 Bull Run): The Rams have plenty of experience on the roster this season and a number of offensive weapons, but need to find more consistency if they hope to rise to the top of the Bull Run.
15. Staunton (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Fresh off their first win of the season, the Storm are leaning heavily on standout guard Emma Witt in hopes of competing in the challenging Shenandoah District this year.
16. Rappahannock County (4-0, 0-0 Bull Run): With four wins to open up the season, the Panthers are suddenly not only inserting themselves as a contender in the Bull Run District but, maybe, all of Class 1.
17. Clarke County (1-0, 0-0 Bull Run): The experienced Eagles opened up the season with a convincing 19-point non-district victory over Warren County and are hopeful that's just the start of a special season in Berryville.
18. Stuarts Draft (0-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): Stuarts Draft struggled in its lone loss last week, but have some up-and-coming talent on the roster and solid coaching in James Carter that could help lead to a turnaround quickly.
19. East Rockingham (0-2, 0-0 Bull Run): The Eagles continue to be stuck in a rebuild after a blowout loss to Spotswood, but there's no reason to think this team won't find some wins as the season goes along.
20. Rockbridge County (0-2, 0-0 Valley): It's been a less-than-stellar beginning to the season for Rockbridge County after a pair of non-district losses, including a 56-point rout at the hands of Fort Defiance in the season opener.
21. Waynesboro (0-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Little Giants are off to another rough start under coach Skylar Napier with a lack of consistent scoring production and the inability to get steady stops on the defensive end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.