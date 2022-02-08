1. Luray (16-2, 12-1 Bull Run): As winners of seven in a row, the Bulldogs are rolling at the right time behind the double-double duo of Emilee Weakley and Jaidyn McClung and appear primed for a run at another Virginia High School League Class 2 state title this season. Movement: —
2. Fort Defiance (13-3, 7-0 Shenandoah): Despite a loss to non-district opponent Harrisonburg last week, the Indians have maintained steady success this season with an unbeaten record in district play and wins in 10 of their last 11 overall. Movement: —
3. Spotswood (11-7, 6-0 Valley): It remains to be seen how deep of a run in the postseason Spotswood is capable of, but the Trailblazers took control of the Valley District with a thrilling victory over Harrisonburg on Monday and have now won four of their last five heading into the final week of the season. Movement: —
4. Harrisonburg (11-9, 5-2 Valley): The Blue Streaks have gained a lot more respect in recent weeks with some big wins over Turner Ashby and Fort Defiance a tight loss to Spotswood on Monday that showcased how much better this team is now than earlier in the year. Movement: —
5. Turner Ashby (13-6, 3-4 Valley): As Turner Ashby continues to battle through injuries and COVID concerns, it's hard not to be impressed with the Knights' ability to keep winning games as they've now earned victories in three straight and six of their last seven with a shorthanded roster. Movement: —
6. Wilson Memorial (11-7, 6-3 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets are hitting their stride at the right time with wins in seven of their last eight and the only setback coming to Fort Defiance, which is unbeaten in Shenandoah District play. Movement: +3
7. Strasburg (14-5, 10-3 Bull Run): Arguably Luray's biggest competition in the Region 2B picture will be Strasburg, which has won six of seven and 10 of 12 and is looking like one of the area's best young squads. Movement: -1
8. Central (13-8, 8-7 Bull Run): The experienced Falcons seem to be back on track after a rough stretch a week ago and have now won two of their last three with the lone loss coming to Luray. Movement: +3
9. Clarke County (12-5, 9-4 Bull Run): The Eagles continue to trend in the right direction in a loaded Bull Run District, winning five of their last seven and showing more and more depth as the season goes along. Movement: -2
10. Madison County (11-5, 7-5 Bull Run): It's hard to figure out what to make of the Mountaineers, who seem to follow every big win with a frustrating loss, but they have enough talented pieces to upset anyone as they showed in a win over Strasburg last week. Movement: -2
11. Broadway (8-11, 2-4 Valley): With four losses in a row, the Gobblers are not playing well as of late but the 1-2 punch of Emma Bacon and Wren Wheeler is dangerous enough to help this squad get things turned around in a hurry. Movement: -1
12. Buffalo Gap (11-8, 4-5 Shenandoah): Led by standout guard Bailey Talley, the young Bison are trying to get back on track with wins over Stuarts Draft and Waynesboro last week that came after a rough four-game stretch. Movement: +1
13. Page County (9-10, 7-7 Bull Run): The Panthers have played better as of late and a win over Clarke County on Monday proved that this team is capable of pulling off some upsets and making significant postseason noise. Movement: +1
14. Riverheads (9-7, 4-4 Shenandoah): Consistency remains an issue for Riverheads, specifically on the offensive end, but the Gladiators remain a team to watch for at the Class 1 level when the playoffs begin. Movement: -2
15. Stuarts Draft (5-7, 2-5 Shenandoah): The Cougars have had faced quite a bit of adversity this season and are now playing a busy schedule late in the year, but a win over Staunton snapped a four-game losing streak and provided this team a much-needed confidence boost. Movement: +4
16. Staunton (6-10, 4-3 Shenandoah): Despite the continued emergence of Emma Witt as one of the area's premier scorers this season, the Storm can't sustain success consistently and have lost three of their last four entering an important week in Shenandoah District play. Movement: —
17. Rappahannock County (9-10, 4-9 Bull Run): It's been an up-and-down season for Rappahannock County in the tough Bull Run District this season, but don't be surprised if the Panthers put together a solid postseason run at the Class 1 level in a couple of weeks. Movement: -2
18. Mountain View (5-15, 3-11 Bull Run): The Generals have always had the talent to surprise folks when they play to their full potential and while they've shown flashes. Movement: -1
19. East Rockingham (3-18, 1-14 Bull Run): East Rockingham's regular season comes to an end Tuesday night and although the Eagles have lost nine of their last 10 with a young roster, there's a strong foundation to build on for the future. Movement: -1
20. Rockbridge County (3-17, 0-6 Valley): Oddly enough, Rockbridge County's duo of Madilyn Winterton and Emily Mahood is one of the better ones around but the Wildcats haven't been able to find enough firepower around them and the result has been losses in 14 of their last 15 games. Movement: —
21. Waynesboro (1-15, 0-7 Bull Run): The Little Giants continue to get closer to earning a second win on the scoreboard, playing tight games against several solid opponents, but are running out of time with just two weeks left in the Shenandoah District schedule and a postseason berth not likely. Movement: —
