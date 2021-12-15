1. Luray (5-0, 2-0 Bull Run): Shepherd signee Emilee Weakley has been putting up ridiculous stat lines and Luray hasn't missed a beat early on, rolling through the early portion of its schedule during an unbeaten start. Movement: +1
2. Spotswood (5-2, 0-0 Valley): Fresh off a loss to Meridian on Tuesday, the offensive woes have been a concern at times for Spotswood but junior Zoli Khalil continues to grow into the role of a big-time scorer this season. Movement: -1
3. Turner Ashby (5-1, 0-0 Valley): After falling to Luray in an intriguing non-district matchup, the Knights looked sluggish in the first half against Staunton but pulled away for a win and have been back on a roll since. Movement: —
4. Fort Defiance (3-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Indians are continuing to adjust to first-year coach Mike Gale's up-tempo system and it seems to be going well after the team hit 17 3s in a rout of Broadway this week. Movement: —
5. Harrisonburg (2-3, 0-0 Valley): With a little more depth and plenty of experience, the Blue Streaks are battling through a difficult non-district schedule early this year with hopes of making noise in the Valley District. Movement: +2
6. Broadway (4-3, 0-0 Valley): Senior guard Emma Bacon has been a scoring machine early this season and with other key pieces developing around her, the Gobblers will be dangerous when playoff time rolls around. Movement: +2
7. Wilson Memorial (3-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets started out the season strong with a relatively young roster, but have struggled as of late with losses in three of their last four games overall. Movement: -2
8. Buffalo Gap (4-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): All of a sudden, Buffalo Gap is one of the hottest teams in the area with four straight non-district victories after opening the season with a disappointing loss to Mountain View. Movement: +2
9. Central (4-1, 2-0 Bull Run): The Falcons certainly look the part of a Bull Run District contender early, reeling off wins in four of their first five, including a pair of district victories over Page County and Mountain View. Movement: +4
10. Riverheads (1-1, 0-0 Shenandoah): There haven't been a lot of games to look at when it comes to figuring out Riverheads this year, but a blowout loss to William Monroe indicated this team has some work to do still. Movement: -1
11. Page County (1-3, 0-1 Bull Run): After losing standout Leah Hilliard in the team's season opener, the Panthers have lost three in a row and are going to have to find some more offensive firepower in order to succeed this year. Movement: -5
12. Mountain View (2-4, 1-2 Bull Run): As a team that's better than the record indicates, the Generals finally got back on track with a win over East Rockingham but need to get better offensively to compete in the district. Movement: -1
13. Strasburg (2-1, 0-0 Bull Run): The Rams have been improving slowly and after earning a win over Warren County, they'll face a much more difficult stretch ahead that includes a rivalry contest against Clarke County. Movement: +1
14. Clarke County (3-1, 1-0 Bull Run): It's not always pretty, but the Eagles have been effective with timely shots on offense and a strong defensive approach to win three of four to open up the season. Movement: +3
15. Madison County (4-1, 0-1 Bull Run): As another team that benefited from their early-season non-district slate, the Mountaineers were a bit unproven before coming up short to Clarke County in a district contest. Movement: -3
16. Staunton (1-3, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Storm have one of the area's top players in Emma Witt, but will need to find more consistent scoring options around her if they hope to make any noise in district play. Movement: -1
17. Rappahannock County (5-1, 0-1 Bull Run): The Panthers bullied their way through the early-season portion of their non-district schedule but had a major reality check with a 32-point loss to Luray earlier this week. Movement: -1
18. Stuarts Draft (2-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): The up-and-down start to the season for Stuarts Draft may be a sign of how the entire season will go with a team that has talented pieces, but struggles with consistency at times. Movement: —
19. East Rockingham (1-5, 0-1 Bull Run): Freshman center Haley Lucas has been a bright spot, particularly in a win over Stuarts Draft, but veteran coach Paul Comer's team remains in a rebuild with an inexperienced squad. Movement: —
20. Rockbridge County (2-3, 0-0 Valley): Despite a pair of wins over non-district opponent Waynesboro to boost confidence, offensive inconsistencies remain a serious issue for this team and will be a concern moving forward. Movement: —
21. Waynesboro (0-5, 0-0 Shenandoah): The ugly start to the season continues for the Little Giants, who have been swept by Rockbridge County and will have a hard time finding a potential win on their upcoming slate. Movement: —
