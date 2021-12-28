1. Luray (6-0, 3-0 Bull Run): Standout guard Emilee Weakley has been putting up silly numbers and enough pieces have emerged into key roles around her to give the Bulldogs a chance at repeating as VHSL Class 2 state champions this season. Movement: —
2. Turner Ashby (7-1, 0-0 Valley): The young Knights are continuing to grow up in front of our eyes as they've now won four in a row and are emerging as a team capable of making serious postseason noise this season. Movement: +1
3. Spotswood (5-3, 0-0 Valley): It's too early to panic for Spotswood, which has lost two in a row but will get better as the year goes along and has a chance to earn a big win this week when it takes on unbeaten Luray. Movement: -1
4. Fort Defiance (4-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): Although the Indians haven't been able to get past Turner Ashby either time this season, they've won three of four and are looking like the favorite in the Shenandoah District. Movement: —
5. Wilson Memorial (4-4, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets got a much-needed win over Strasburg to get back on track and are using a difficult non-district slate to prepare them for a run at a district title this season. Movement: +2
6. Central (6-2, 3-1 Bull Run): The experienced Falcons have impressed early on and are the early-season favorite to win the district title despite a disappointing loss to Rappahannock County two weeks ago. Movement: +3
7. Harrisonburg (3-4, 0-0 Valley): A tough non-district slate should pay off down the road for one of the Valley District's most experienced teams. Movement: -2
8. Clarke County (4-1, 2-0 Bull Run): The Eagles are a sleeper in the Bull Run District and playing well as of late, winning three straight entering the fifth week of the regular season. Movement: +6
9. Strasburg (5-3, 2-1 Bull Run): As one of the area's hottest teams as of late, Strasburg has won three of its last four and is getting better with each appearance on the court. Movement: +4
10. Madison County (6-1, 2-1 Bull Run): With back-to-back wins over Mountain View and East Rockingham, the Mountaineers are appearing to be a team capable of making noise in district play. Movement: +5
11. Broadway (4-5, 0-0 Valley): The Gobblers have struggled with consistency, but have the talent this season to be legitimate contenders in the wide-open Valley District. Movement: -5
12. Riverheads (5-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): A hard-nosed defensive approach has paid off early on for Riverheads, which has won two in a row and four of its last five. Movement: -2
13. Page County (3-4, 1-2 Bull Run): The Panthers have dealt with some untimely injuries and adversity early on, but back-to-back wins have this team looking more like the one most expected coming into the year. Movement: -2
14. Rappahannock County (6-3, 1-3 Bull Run): Entering Bull Run District play has been a bit of a reality check for the Panthers, who have suffered three leagues losses but also have a win over Central. Movement: +3
15. Mountain View (3-6, 1-3 Bull Run): It's been an up-and-down start to the season for a Mountain View squad that is capable of beating anyone on any given night, but struggles with consistency. Movement: -3
17. Buffalo Gap (5-4, 0-1 Shenandoah): A strong start to the season has fizzled out as Buffalo Gap has lost three of its last four and is having a hard time getting its offense going in recent games. Movement: -9
18. Stuarts Draft (3-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Cougars are a team that may be better than their record indicates, but need to find more consistent scoring options in order to compete in the Shenandoah. Movement: —
19. East Rockingham (1-8, 0-4 Bull Run): After earning its first win of the season over Stuarts Draft, East Rockingham has now dropped four straight games and remains winless in Bull Run District play. Movement: —
20. Rockbridge County (2-8, 0-0 Valley): After a decent start to the season provided optimism, the Wildcats are now in a bit of a struggle with four consecutive non-district losses in the past two weeks. Movement: —
21. Waynesboro (1-8, 0-0 Shenandoah): The steady improvement finally showed last week as the Little Giants earned their first victory of the season with a non-district win over Heritage-Lynchburg on the road. Movement: —
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.