1. Luray (7-1, 3-0 Bull Run): It was a strong overall week for Luray, despite having a 20-game winning streak snapped, as the Bulldogs earned a massive non-district victory over Spotswood. Movement: —
2. Turner Ashby (7-1, 0-0 Valley): After a week away, the Knights enter this week on a four-game winning streak and have a big-time rematch against non-district power Luray on Friday. Movement: —
3. Fort Defiance (5-2, 1-0 Shenandoah): The Indians are continuing to hit their stride in their new offensive system under coach Mike Gale, winning four of their last five overall. Movement: +1
4. Spotswood (5-5, 0-0 Valley): The young Trailblazers are going through some early-season growing pains with four consecutive losses and a lack of consistent offensive production. Movement: -1
5. Wilson Memorial (4-4, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Green Hornets didn't play last week, but are hoping to build off a non-district win over Strasburg that came just before Christmas break. Movement: —
6. Central (7-2, 3-1 Bull Run): With wins in three consecutive games and four of their last five, the Falcons continue to impress and look the part of a team that can make a deep postseason run. Movement: —
7. Harrisonburg (5-5, 0-0 Valley): Loaded with experience and talent, Harrisonburg is starting to hits its stride with wins in three of its last four as it prepares for Valley District play to begin. Movement: —
8. Clarke County (4-1, 2-0 Bull Run): The Eagles have won three in a row, but have only played five games and will face a much more difficult stretch in the weeks ahead in district play. Movement: —
9. Strasburg (6-3, 2-1 Bull Run): Strasburg has suddenly won four of its last five and is continuing to make its case as a contender in the Bull Run District this season. Movement: —
10. Madison County (6-1, 2-1 Bull Run): It's been a strong start to the season for the Mountaineers, who have won two in a row, but a difficult district schedule awaits them. Movement: —
11. Page County (3-5, 1-2 Bull Run): After some early-season adversity, the Panthers are starting to hit their stride with wins in three of their last four-non-district games. Movement: +2
12. Broadway (4-6, 0-0 Valley): With leading scorer Emma Bacon sidelined, the Gobblers have lost four in a row and are facing their first real adversity of the young season. Movement: -1
13. Riverheads (5-4, 0-1 Shenandoah): With losses in three of their last five, the Gladiators are desperate to get their offensive woes on track as they prepare to enter Shenandoah District play. Movement: -1
14. Rappahannock County (6-3, 1-3 Bull Run): The Panthers have lost two in a row and three of their last four and have yet to prove they will be able to compete in the Bull Run District. Movement: —
15. Mountain View (3-6, 1-3 Bull Run): There's no doubt the biggest thing the Generals will want to improve upon in the second half of the season if their consistency scoring the ball. Movement: —
16. Staunton (3-4, 1-0 Shenandoah): The Storm were starting to look like a formidable team, but a non-district loss to Alleghany County was a bit worrisome for this young squad. Movement: —
17. Buffalo Gap (6-4, 0-1 Shenandoah): It's been an up-and-down couple of weeks with Buffalo Gap dropping three of its last five, but getting a big non-district win over Broadway. Movement: —
18. Stuarts Draft (3-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Cougars haven't played a game in quite some time, but will look to establish more consistency throughout the remainder of the year. Movement: —
19. East Rockingham (2-8, 0-4 Bull Run): Freshman Haley Lucas continues to shine and the Eagles got a much-needed win over Riverheads to snap a four-game losing streak. Movement: —
20. Rockbridge County (3-8, 0-0 Valley): A slight break in action came at the right time for Rockbridge County, which struggled mightily in the past couple of weeks in non-district play. Movement: —
21. Waynesboro (1-8, 0-0 Shenandoah): The Little Giants are another team that didn't play last week, but there's optimism that the team will build off its first win of the season. Movement: —
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.