1. Luray (9-2, 5-1 Bull Run): Despite a loss to Strasburg without standout guard Emilee Weakley, the Bulldogs remain the area's best team this season. Movement: —
2. Fort Defiance (7-2, 3-0 Shenandoah): The Indians are in first place in the Shenandoah District and have won six of their last seven overall. Movement: +1
3. Spotswood (7-6, 2-0 Valley): Despite a lopsided non-district loss to Pulaski County, the Trailblazers look like a contender in the Valley District. Movement: +1
4. Harrisonburg (6-7, 1-1 Valley): The Blue Streaks bounced back from a tough loss to Spotswood with a big-time road win over Turner Ashby. Movement: +3
5. Turner Ashby (7-4, 0-2 Valley): Without standout forwards Leah Kiracofe and Raevin Washington, TA has suddenly dropped three in a row. Movement: -3
6. Strasburg (10-4, 6-2 Bull Run): As winners in six of their last seven, the Rams appear to be Luray's biggest threat in the Bull Run District this year. Movement: +3
7. Madison County (7-2, 3-2 Bull Run): The Mountaineers are playing well, winning three of their last four, but have struggled with staying consistent. Movement: +3
8. Central (10-4, 5-3 Bull Run): As one of the area's most experienced teams, Central is capable of pulling off an upset on any given night. Movement: -2
9. Clarke County (7-2, 4-1 Bull Run): The sleeper team in the Bull Run District is Clarke County, which has won six of its last seven overall. Movement: -1
10. Buffalo Gap (9-4, 2-1 Shenandoah): The Bison have reeled off four straight victories and look wise beyond their years in district play. Movement: +7
11. Wilson Memorial (6-6, 1-2 Shenandoah): The up-and-down season continues for the Green Hornets, who have now won back-to-back games. Movement: -6
12. Page County (5-7, 3-4 Bull Run): Consistency has been a major issue for the Panthers, but the talent is there to make a surprising postseason run. Movement: -1
13. Broadway (6-7, 1-0 Valley): The Gobblers endured a rough stretch without standout guard Emma Bacon, but have now won back-to-back games. Movement: -1
14. Riverheads (5-5, 0-2 Shenandoah): With three straight losses and a lack of production offensively, the Gladiators are desperate for a turnaround. Movement: -1
15. Rappahannock County (8-3, 3-3 Bull Run): The Panthers have earned back-to-back wins but are seeking more quality wins moving forward. Movement: -1
16. Mountain View (3-10, 1-7 Bull Run): The once-promising Generals are suddenly struggling with five straight Bull Run District losses. Movement: -1
17. Staunton (3-5, 1-0 Shenandoah): Back-to-back losses to Alleghany County were disappointing, but there's still a lot of season left for Staunton. Movement: -1
18. East Rockingham (2-11, 0-7 Bull Run): The Eagles have found wins here and there, but have now lost three in a row and are struggling mightily. Movement: +1
19. Stuarts Draft (3-2, 0-0 Shenandoah): After not playing in almost a month, the Cougars will finally return to the court again later this week. Movement: -1
20. Rockbridge County (3-11, 0-1 Valley): The Wildcats have now lost seven of eight and are going to have trouble finding wins in district play. Movement: —
21. Waynesboro (1-10, 0-2 Shenandoah): Despite a win over Heritage-Lynchburg, the Little Giants continue to be overwhelmed in district play. Movement: —
