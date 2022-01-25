1. Luray (12-2, 8-1 Bull Run): With standout guard Emilee Weakley back in the lineup, the Bulldogs have won four in a row and are clicking at a high level heading down the stretch. Movement: —
2. Fort Defiance (9-2, 4-0 Shenandoah): The Indians are getting more and more comfortable and Kiersten Ransome is among the area's top players, guiding her team to six consecutive victories. Movement: —
3. Spotswood (8-6, 3-0 Valley): There are certainly flaws with this year's edition of Spotswood, but the Trailblazers are the favorite in the Valley District after three consecutive league victories. Movement: —
4. Harrisonburg (7-8, 2-1 Valley): The up-and-down campaign continues for the Blue Streaks, but they are undoubtedly playing their best basketball of the season as they go through district play. Movement: —
5. Turner Ashby (8-5, 0-3 Valley): The Knights have been shorthanded as of late, but a win over Monticello may be just what this team needed to get going again down the stretch. Movement: —
6. Strasburg (12-4, 8-2 Bull Run): The Rams have emerged as one of the area's hottest teams with wins in eight of their last nine overall behind the strong play of their backcourt. Movement: —
7. Clarke County (8-3, 5-2 Bull Run): With wins in four of its last five, including a big one over Central on Monday, Clarke County is emerging as a serious postseason contender this season. Movement: +2
8. Madison County (8-3, 4-3 Bull Run): While the Mountaineers have struggled with consistency, they have enough experience to pull off a couple of upsets when the postseason rolls around. Movement: -1
9. Central (11-5, 6-4 Bull Run): Central has been a hard team to figure out, handling business against inferior opponents but struggling lately against the upper echelon of the Bull Run District. Movement: -1
10. Wilson Memorial (8-6, 3-2 Shenandoah): Freshman CC Robinson is emerging as a big-time player and Wilson Memorial is hitting its stride during a current four-game winning streak. Movement: +1
11. Broadway (8-8, 2-1 Valley): With wins in four of their last five, the Gobblers are back to playing their brand of basketball and have a strong 1-2 punch in Emma Bacon and Wren Wheeler. Movement: +2
12. Buffalo Gap (9-6, 2-3 Shenandoah): The young Bison have been a pleasant surprise this season, but back-to-back losses to Fort Defiance and Riverheads were a tough pill to swallow. Movement: -2
13. Riverheads (8-5, 3-2 Shenandoah): After a rough patch midway through the season, Riverheads is now on a three-game winning streak and handling business defensively. Movement: +1
14. Page County (6-8, 4-5 Bull Run): The Panthers have dealt with quite a bit of adversity this season, but keep pushing and have enough pieces to make some noise when the playoffs begin. Movement: -2
15. Rappahannock County (8-7, 3-6 Bull Run): How Rappahannock County would fare in Bull Run District play was a concern and it's holding true with losses in five of their last seven league games. Movement: —
16. East Rockingham (3-13, 1-9 Bull Run): An impressive win over Mountain View snapped a five-game losing streak for East Rockingham, which is in rebuild mode with a very young roster. Movement: +2
17. Staunton (4-7, 2-2 Shenandoah): The Storm, despite stellar play from standout guard Emma Witt, have now lost four of their last five after starting to string together some success at one point. Movement: —
18. Mountain View (3-11, 1-8 Bull Run): The Generals have some impressive individual talent, but have failed to put it together as of late with six consecutive Bull Run District losses. Movement: -2
19. Stuarts Draft (3-4, 0-2 Shenandoah): It's been a difficult season filled with adversity for the Cougars, who have now lost three in a row and simply haven't played very many games this year. Movement: —
20. Rockbridge County (3-12, 0-2 Valley): With losses in nine of their last 10 and a lack of scoring threats, the Wildcats may be in for a long stretch during Valley District play. Movement: —
21. Waynesboro (1-11, 0-3 Shenandoah): The Little Giants continue to struggle, but their progress is reflecting on the scoreboard as they get closer to earning another victory. Movement: —
