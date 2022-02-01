1. Luray (13-2, 9-1 Bull Run): Emilee Weakley is the leader for this team, but Luray has an even deeper unit than last year and enough postseason experience to consider itself a legitimate state championship contender again this season. Movement: —
2. Fort Defiance (11-2, 5-0 Shenandoah): The Indians are clicking at the moment, led by Kiersten Ransome and Trinity Hedrick, as they've won eight in a row and are unbeaten in Shenandoah District action. Movement: —
3. Spotswood (9-6, 4-0 Valley): Early on in Valley District play, the Trailblazers are suddenly back on top with wins in four of their last five and strong play from standout guard Zoli Khalil. Movement: —
4. Harrisonburg (8-8, 3-1 Valley): Consistency remains a concern for Harrisonburg, but the Blue Streaks have played their best basketball as of late and have a big matchup with Turner Ashby on Tuesday at home. Movement: —
5. Turner Ashby (10-5, 1-3 Valley): After some midseason struggles due to COVID-19 and injury concerns, the Knights have reeled off three straight wins and standout forward Leah Kiracofe is back to posting consistent double-doubles. Movement: —
6. Strasburg (13-4, 9-2 Bull Run): The Rams have been one of the area's hottest teams over the past few weeks, led by the emergence of sophomore standout Macy Smith, with wins in five straight and nine of their last 10. Movement: —
7. Clarke County (9-3, 6-2 Bull Run): Flying under the radar in the Bull Run District has been Clarke County, which has quietly climbed up the district standings with wins in five of their last six games. Movement: —
8. Madison County (9-3, 5-3 Bull Run): The Mountaineers haven't been able to sustain winning streaks this season, but a big victory over Central on Monday showed what this team is capable of when playing to its full potential. Movement: —
9. Wilson Memorial (9-6, 4-2 Shenandoah): Wilson Memorial coach Jackie Bryan, who is one of the best in the area, has her team clicking again as they've now won five in a row and taken over the No. 2 spot in the Shenandoah District. Movement: +1
10. Broadway (8-9, 2-2 Valley): After reeling off four straight wins and seemingly getting back on track, back-to-back losses have forced Broadway to take a step back and reevaluate heading into the final stretch of the season. Movement: +1
11. Central (11-7, 6-6 Bull Run): The Falcons are suddenly in a slump as of late after a strong start to Bull Run District play, dropping three in a row and five of their last seven as turnovers pile up on a nightly basis. Movement: -2
12. Riverheads (8-6, 3-3 Shenandoah): Riverheads has dealt with plenty of adversity this season, but got back on track with a win over Stuarts Draft and has earned a victory in three of its last four overall. Movement: +1
13. Buffalo Gap (9-7, 2-4 Shenandoah): The young Bison are going through growing pains as of late with losses in three of their last four as they try to keep their head above water in the talented Shenandoah District. Movement: -1
14. Page County (7-8, 5-5 Bull Run): A win over Rappahannock County was what Page County needed as it tries to get on track and make a run down the stretch and into postseason play. Movement: —
15. Rappahannock County (8-9, 3-8 Bull Run): Scoring remains a major issue for Rappahannock County, which has now lost five in a row and is falling in the Bull Run District standings after a strong start to the season. Movement: —
16. Staunton (5-8, 3-2 Shenandoah): Emma Witt has turned into a scoring machine in recent weeks as one of the area's best players for the Storm, but the wins haven't followed as Staunton struggles to get production around her. Movement: +1
17. Mountain View (4-12, 2-9 Bull Run): The Generals snapped a seven-game losing streak with an upset of Central, but need to find more consistent all-around scoring production in order to find more success down the stretch. Movement: +1
18. East Rockingham (3-14, 1-10 Bull Run): Although East Rockingham has lost six of its last seven, the Eagles have clearly improved and could earn another win or two in the final weeks of the season. Movement: -2
19. Stuarts Draft (4-4, 1-2 Shenandoah): It's been a difficult season for Stuarts Draft, but coach James Carter remains optimistic that his group can get things turned around and the Cougars impressed in a rout of Waynesboro. Movement: —
20. Rockbridge County (3-14, 0-4 Valley): The duo of Madilyn Winterton and Emily Mahood have impressed, but the Wildcats haven't gotten much outside of those two and the result has been losses in 11 of their last 12 overall. Movement: —
21. Waynesboro (1-13, 0-5 Shenandoah): The Little Giants will have trouble finding a win on their remaining schedule, but showed in a loss to Wilson Memorial that they're not going down without a fight this season. Movement: —
