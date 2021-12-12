SALEM — It was in almost every article written, mentioned in every podcast produced and broadcasted across every television station around the Shenandoah Valley throughout the week.
But for all the noise and hype surrounding the Riverheads football program throughout the week leading up to their seventh straight appearance in the Virginia High School League Class 1 state championship game on Saturday, they were able to ignore it all and continue to simply do what they do.
“Their work ethic is unbelievable — the time they put in, the work they put in to be successful,” veteran Gladiators coach Robert Casto said. “It’s a lot of pressure on 18-year-old young men when they’ve got something behind them and they have to live up to it. It’s not fair to put that much pressure on these kids. It’s just a game, but they handled it all and stayed focused and stayed the course.”
Riverheads won its state-record sixth consecutive VHSL Class 1 state title on Saturday with a 45-14 rout of Galax. It was the 50th straight win for the Gladiators, which is the longest active winning streak in the country — a note that caught fire throughout media preview stories last week.
“That’s a lot of pressure on kids,” Casto said. “Like I told them, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
It was another dominant effort from the state’s marquee program at the Class 1 level as Riverheads used a strong rushing attack and stout defense to lead the game on Saturday from start to finish.
It was the third consecutive season the Gladiators topped the Maroon Tide for the state title.
“I’m tickled with the team and how we played,” Riverheads senior linebacker Noah Smiley said. “We had a lot of people step up. We’re a team. We had each other’s back and I think that’s a big reason for our success. I’m tickled we get to leave here with a win and I’m excited for the next step.”
The next step for the Gladiators in the future will come behind the legs of sophomore Cayden Cook-Cash, but it also did on Saturday as the 6-foot-2, 182-pounder gave the RHS faithful plenty of reasons to smile with a four-touchdown performance.
Riverheads’ first two scoring drives of the game were for 95 yards and 86 yards and, after leading 14-0 at halftime and limiting Galax to just 57 yards of total offense, the Gladiators rolled offensively in the second.
Cook-Cash added two more rushing touchdowns after intermission and Luke Bryant found a rhythm himself in the run game as Riverheads piled up over 450 yards on the ground, as a team, for the game.
Aidan Miller’s 10-yard scoring run late was the cap as the Gladiators were never truly threatened.
“Defensively, we were really good,” Casto said. “For the most part, our defense was on point. We were up 14-0 at the half, made some adjustments here and there. We played hard. Cayden ran extremely well in the first half and Luke ran extremely well in the second half. ... Our offensive line is the unsung hero. They were beating, they were banging. It paid off for us.”
Cook-Cash finished with 18 carries for 216 yards and four touchdowns for Riverheads (4-0) while Bryant had 14 carries for 174 yards. Bennett Dunlap also added 44 yards in the passing game.
“You just have to stay on track on the field, at practice,” Bryant said of the Gladiators’ continued success. “You have to work on your mental game every day, play every single game like it’s your last. It starts in the summer. It’s an awesome opportunity to wear this jersey on the field every Friday night. It’s unexplainable. It’s an amazing feeling. It couldn’t feel better. I’m blessed.”
The Gladiators already own the record for state championships in a row and added to it with Saturday’s victory, which was the ninth overall in program history. They now own the longest active winning streak in the country and with three more regular-season wins, will set the VHSL’s all-time record.
And despite the mounting pressure building from outside sources and the increased audience tuning in to see the record-breaking program out of Greenville, Casto’s squad isn’t flinching.
“It’s definitely a source of pride, but it also puts a target on your head,” Smiley said. “You know you have to live up to something. As long as we have good kids coming in and out of this program, I think it’ll always be a source of pride for everyone.”
Galax 0 0 7 7 — 14
Riverheads 7 7 10 14 — 45
First Quarter
R — Cook-Cash 38 run (Robson kick), 3:42
Second Quarter
R — Cook-Cash 3 run (Robson kick), 6:07
Third Quarter
R — Cook-Cash 62 run (Robson kick), 9:56
G — Ashworth 1 run (Vera kick), 5:24
R — Robson 24 field goal, 2:52
R — Bryant 76 run (Robson kick), 0:59
Fourth Quarter
R — Cook-Cash 9 run (Robson kick), 8:58
G — Reeves 41 run (Vera kick), 6:22
R — Miller 10 run (Robson kick), 2:05
Individual Stats
RUSHING — G: Reeves 11-67, Ashworth 16-35, Tucker 2-(-1), Vera 1-0. R: Cook-Cash 18-216, Bryant 14-174, Burton 6-19, Miller 4-23, Dunlap 1-3, Smiley 1-1.
PASSING — G: Ashworth 14-23-1-131. R: Dunlap 2-5-0-44.
RECEIVING — G: Alderman 4-47, Olinger 1-25, White 4-23, Tucker 2-17, Cox 2-14, Barnes 1-5. R: Burton 1-31, Lightner 1-13.
