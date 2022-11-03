There’s plenty of history between the two and perhaps even some bad blood, but the Augusta County’s top two football teams have an immense amount of respect for each other.
Over the past five years, Riverheads and Stuarts Draft have consistently been the Shenandoah District’s top squads with the Gladiators winning the past six Virginia High School League Class 1 state titles and the Cougars regularly making deep postseason runs in Class 2.
And although the Gladiators enter Friday’s showdown between the two teams on an eight-game winning streak in the series, the respect is there between both.
“Riverheads has proven that in order to beat them, you can’t beat yourself,” SDHS coach Nathan Floyd said. “So we can’t have any self-inflicted wounds and need to be consistent with our assignments. Defensively, we must get more people to the ball, be great tacklers and not give up any big plays. Offensively, we need to sustain some drives, take what they give us and not make costly mistakes.”
Led by standout running backs Cayden Cook-Cash and Luke Bryant, the RHS ground game remains the best in the area and has been dominant at times.
Although the Gladiators had some struggles early with injuries and a loss to Lord Botetourt, the team has reeled off five straight dominating wins since then.
“Our defense is improving,” first-year Riverheads coach Ray Norcross said. “The kids are reading their keys and they’re starting to feel more comfortable.”
Similar to the Gladiators, Draft also faced some struggles earlier this season.
After a 4-0 start, the Cougars dropped back-to-back games to Luray and Staunton.
Now, they’ve won three in a row and appear to be a contender in Region 2B.
“We will have to tackle their quarterback,” Norcross said. “We have improved and become more consistent [defensively]. That’s going to be the key for us.”
Landon Graber, a sophomore, has broke out in recent weeks as a threat in the running game from the quarterback spot for Draft and it has paid off.
Suddenly, an offense that was struggling is putting up points for the Cougars.
“We installed some new offensive concepts this year to match our personnel and it’s taken a little time for some positions to get comfortable with them,” Floyd said. “We hope to see that improvement continue this week.”
Although Draft hasn’t had much look against Riverheads in recent years, the game has typically brought out the largest crowd of the season for Augusta County foes.
With the Shenandoah District title on the line and momentum heading into the postseason at stake, look for a similar type of atmosphere on Friday at 7 p.m. at SDHS.
“I do feel like we have taken some steps forward as a team but in order to go deep in the postseason, we must continue to grow and improve,” Floyd said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.