It was a matchup of two teams trending in opposite directions.
And both teams remained on the same trajectory as Riverheads won its fourth straight with a 13-1 five-inning blowout of Shenandoah District baseball opponent Fort Defiance on Tuesday at FDHS.
The Gladiators had 11 hits in the contest, got a solid start from sophomore pitcher Logan Austin and scored four runs in the first, second, and fifth innings to clinch the impressive road victory.
It was the fourth consecutive loss for the Indians after a 3-0 start.
Sophomore Henley Dunlap had a big night for Riverheads, going 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored, and a pair of RBIs.
Brendon Fortune, a junior, had two hits and three runs scored in the leadoff spot for RHS, while junior Trevor Lilley added a hit and three RBIs, and senior Bennett Dunlap, junior Camden Huffer, and freshman Holden Fitzgerald all added an RBI hit apiece.
Austin, meanwhile, was steady with four innings on the bump, giving up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four.
Senior Lucas Edward pitched the final frame for the Gladiators, giving up no runs on no hits and a walk to close out the victory.
Junior infielder Jace Cole had an RBI single for the Indians, while seniors Jack Liskey and Dillon Lavaway had the only other hits.
Riverheads (6-2, 3-0 Shenandoah) is back in action April 18 when it hosts rival Wilson Memorial in another district contest, while Fort (3-4, 0-2 Shenandoah) hosts non-district foe Spotswood on Thursday.
