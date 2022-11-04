GREENVILLE — It was business, as usual, for six-time defending Virginia High School League Class 1 state champion Riverheads on Friday in Greenville.
Cayden Cook-Cash paced the Gladiators offense with three touchdowns, including a 67-yard receiving touchdown, as RHS capped its regular season with a convincing 35-13 victory over rival Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District football action.
The Gladiators won in all three phases of the game and first-year RHS head coach Ray Norcross laid out how each phase was important for his club after the win.
“I wasn’t happy with the kickoff coverage, but our kicking game did a really good job,” Norcross said. “We kicked the extra points, we kicked the ball where we wanted to. The coverage, we can fix. But I was happy with [special teams]. The big return was a bright spot. [Caleb Weston] hadn’t returned the ball all year. He is a transfer. He’s been working his way into the lineup and he is certainly very talented. Our offensive line did a really good job tonight, they opened some holes against a very physical team. So we improved in that aspect and I was very pleased with that. Defensively, I made a bad call in the first when [Stuarts Draft running back Da'shea Smith] streaked down that sideline and that’s on me. The kids have to cover up for me sometimes and they certainly did.”
The Cougars were paced by Smith, a sophomore that has had a breakout season this year, as he had over 100 yards of total offense, including a big 60-yard touchdown run at the end of the first quarter.
Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd said Smith is one of many young players stepping up for the team this year.
“Da’shea is a talented young runner,” Floyd said. “He just has to have more confidence in himself. He's another young kid that needs to keep working and getting more comfortable and consistent and keep growing individually.”
The Cougars (7-3, 4-2 Shenandoah) had some major miscues in crucial situations of the game that would’ve kept them in this ball game, but couldn’t convert. Draft had three missed kicks — two field goals and an extra point.
The Cougars also had a couple of key drops, including a potential touchdown pass on a trick play on the first drive of the second half. Floyd talked about the blocked field goal at the end of the half and the missed opportunity on the trick play.
“We just didn’t make a play,” Floyd said. “That's kind of all it is, and I have faith in all of those kids to do it the next time and I have 100-percent confidence that those boys are going to bounce back and make a play next week.”
Riverheads also incorporated the passing game a little bit more with two big completions for senior quarterback Bennett Dunlap with the touchdown to Cook-Cash and a 40-yard pass to Luke Bryant.
Norcross talked about the evolution of the passing game afterward.
“Cayden is a really good receiver and Bennett is a really good quarterback,” Norcross said. “On another team, Bennett would have big stats. He sacrifices some of his own stuff to block on running plays and he throws it when we need it and, of course, he was on target there. He’s a senior, a fourth-year starter and he certainly acts like that.”
With the win the Gladiators (8-1, 6-0 Shenandoah) not only won the Shenandoah District title, but wrapped up the number one seed in the Region 1B playoffs.
Coach Norcross talked about what that means for his team and how it could motivate them down the road this postseason.
“Our kids, I wouldn’t say they were disappointed when we lost the winning streak, but they refocused and this was the first goal they were able to obtain was to win the district championship,” Norcross said. “Now to get into the playoffs is our goal every year that we set when we start and eventually win the state championship. But we have to get into playoffs first and win the district. Advancing in the playoffs is what we have to do and we’re focused on doing that.”
Stuarts Draft 7 0 0 6 — 13
Riverheads 7 14 7 7— 35
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
RIV — Cook-Cash 1 run (Brooks kick), 0:58
SD — Smith 60 run (Cyr kick), 0:09
Second Quarter
RIV — Bryant 2 run (Brooks kick), 10:54
RIV — Cook-Cash 67 pass from Dunlap, (Brooks kick) 2:48
Third Quarter
RIV — Dunlap 5 run (Brooks kick), 0:43
Fourth Quarter
SD — Altis 5 yard pass from Graber (kick failed), 9:47
RIV — Cook-Cash 7 run (Brooks kick), 8:49
