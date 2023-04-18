Make it back-to-back wins for Riverheads after a 6-3 Shenandoah District girls tennis rivalry win over Wilson Memorial on the road Monday.
The Gladiators won five of the six singles matches to cruise to victory.
Earning those singles wins for the visitors were senior Ailena Kwiecinski (8-3) at the No. 1 spot, junior Makarah Hollinger (8-6) at No. 2, junior Brenna Collins (8-1) at No. 3, senior Taia Chandler (8-5) at No. 4, and sophomore Madison Catlett (8-5) at the No. 6 spot.
Riverheads also won at No. 2 doubles when Hollinger and Collins earned a hard-fought 8-6 victory to close out the successful day.
The Green Hornets’ lone singles victory came at the No. 6 position as senior Makaylee Hammer earned an 8-2 victory for the home team.
In the doubles matches, sophomore G.G. Babral and freshman Alison Troxell earned an 8-4 win at the No. 1 spot, while junior River Cranford and sophomore Iris Chen won 8-6 in the No. 2 match.
The Gladiators (4-4, 2-3 Shenandoah) return to the court Thursday at home against Augusta County foe Buffalo Gap, while Wilson (1-6, 1-3 Shenandoah), now on a five-match losing streak, will play host to unbeaten non-district Region 3C power Spotswood in Fishersville.
