GREENVILLE — It was a classic game of small ball between two Augusta County rivals and one of the area’s best at executing did so again on Monday in Greenville.
Riverheads used timely and situational hitting, along with solid pitching, to earn a 2-1 victory over rival Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District baseball action at home.
Henley Dunlap, a sophomore, had two hits and an RBI in the win for the Gladiators, while junior Camden Huffer’s sac fly to score junior Trevor Lilley in the bottom of the fifth inning ultimately proved to be the game-winning run for the home team.
“I thought it was a very well-played game for both teams,” Riverheads head coach Rodney Painter said. “I thought Draft senior Trenton] Coffey pitched a great game and kept us off balance. I thought our pitchers came in and did a great job as well. Sometimes you have to win those close ones and we were lucky enough to pull it out.”
Senior Bennett Dunlap also had two hits for Riverheads, while Huffer had a single and Lilley added a double. Freshman Brody Phillips also chipped in with a hit in the win.
Levi Dunlap, a sophomore, got the start on the mound for the Gladiators and tossed three shutout innings, allowing a hit and three walks with a pair of strikeouts.
He was relieved by sophomore Logan Austin before classmate Ethan Fitzgerald tossed two perfect frames to close the game, striking out two in the process for RHS.
Despite the loss, Coffey was solid with five innings on the bump, giving up two runs on six hits and five walks with three strikeouts before being pulled in the seventh.
At the plate, senior catcher Jonathan Puckett led the Cougars with a pair of hits.
“We did a good job of staying in the ball game,” Stuarts Draft second-year head coach Chris Henkel said about his squad’s effort in the setback. “In tight ball games like this, one little thing can spiral and turn it into a big game, but we did a good job of staying in the game. We just didn’t come up with the hits we needed tonight.”
Riverheads (10-5, 6-3 Shenandoah), which snapped a two-game skid with the win, returns to action Friday at rival Wilson Memorial, while Draft (8-8, 2-7 Shenandoah), which has dropped four of five, hosted Staunton in district action on Tuesday.
“We got a quick turn around for tomorrow,” Henkel said. “So we don’t have time to sit here and pout. We’re looking to make the regional tournament and we don't have any room for error right now, so we got to get to work and get to work fast. We have four games left and if we want to be the one team like we were last year, we gotta get going.”
