The fierce rivalry between Riverheads and Wilson Memorial may seem watered down a bit due to the historic amount of success the Gladiators have had and the slow rebuild the Green Hornets have been in over time.
But for folks around Greenville and Fishersville, the Riverheads-Wilson game is still must-watch action.
Fortunately for them, the two teams kick off Friday at 7 p.m. in a big-time Shenandoah District battle.
"All district games are rivalry games and we are well aware of the threat that they pose," said Green Hornets third-year coach Drew Bugden, who is a WMHS alum and has yet to defeat the Gladiators as a head coach.
The last time Wilson defeated Riverheads was in 2013, when they earned a 35-24 victory in Fishersville.
The year before that, the Green Hornets defeated the Gladiators twice in the span of two months as they earned a 14-10 victory in the regular season and then won 22-21 in the regional playoffs that season.
But since 2013, Riverheads has reeled off eight straight victories and they've won 39 of the 59 overall matchups in the series. Since 2015, the closest Wilson has been in a game was a 56-17 loss in 2018.
"This Riverheads team creates many challenges," Bugden told the Daily News-Record earlier this week. "They are big, strong, tough, disciplined, fast. You name it, they got it. They are incredibly well-coached in all three phases of the game. Their defense is extremely disciplined and do what they are coached to do. It is a testament to that staff. Offensively, there are no holes. They are really good across the board."
The Gladiators enter the clash with the Green Hornets as winners of 54 of their last 55 games overall.
Last week, Riverheads used a stout defensive effort and the return of standout running back Cayden Cook-Cash, who had been battling a shoulder injury, in the backfield to run away with a 27-7 win over Buffalo Gap.
"Cayden gives us another option that coaches have to scheme for and his absence allowed us to give some of our other players playing time which gives us quality depth," RHS first-year head coach Ray Norcross said.
Wilson, meanwhile, defeated Fort Defiance 42-28 in one of the more exciting games on the Week 7 slate.
Led by a three-headed rushing attack in Brayden Tyree, Ronin Tabler and Ryan Mundie, the Green Hornets have bounced back from a loss to Spotswood earlier this season and are off to their best start since 2014.
"We played hard against a quality opponent," Bugden said. "We had some fumbles but our kids did not panic. We got in there and got back to work. It was a testament to our kids mental toughness."
Tyree leads Wilson with 99 carries for 780 yards and 10 touchdowns while Mundie has 78 carries for 490 yards and six scores and Tabler has 59 carries for 434 yards and has also reached the end zone six times.
WMHS quarterback Aiden Podgorski has been solid, too, throwing for 484 yards and four touchdowns.
"Wilson is a good football team," Norcross said when asked about the Green Hornets earlier this week. "They have a good quarterback who can throw the ball and receivers who can catch it. Their running game is good with strong and fast backs. Their line is as physical as any we have played and they are well-coached."
A 21-point loss to Spotswood on Sept. 23 could have derailed the Green Hornets' season a bit but instead, they responded accordingly with back-to-back impressive wins that have them looking sharp early.
"This group has been through a lot," Bugden said. "Our kids do a great job of learning from mistakes and remaining stoic through the chaos of a football game. We always say, 'You are who you are when things do not go according to the plan.' Our kids made some mistakes, but got back in the huddle and played football."
Wilson will have to do much of the same this week against the six-time Virginia High School League Class 1 state champions as it seeks to renew a rivalry that's been one-sided over the past seven or eight seasons.
The rivalry may have lost some of its fire to some, but not to those that are closest involved.
And that makes Friday's contest in Greenville a must-watch game once again.
"This is another big rivalry as all Augusta County games are," Norcross said. "We are expecting a tough game."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.